Myanmar conflict: Teknaf trembles as explosions continue for third day

A Thai soldier takes cover near the 2nd Thailand-Myanmar Friendship Bridge during fighting on the Myanmar side between the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and Myanmar's troops, which continues near the Thailand-Myanmar border, in Mae Sot, Tak Province, Thailand, April 20, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Due to the ongoing conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine, sounds of loud explosions have been persistent around the Teknaf border area for the third day, since Tuesday till this afternoon (20 June).

Locals said blaring sounds of shells exploding in Rakhine's Maungdaw shook the border area. From Kadirbil, Mongnipara, and Sudapara villages near Maungdaw, they heard loud explosions intermittently from 12:00pm on Tuesday to 3:30pm today.

Sabrang Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Noor Hussain said the Sabrang area of Teknaf, which is opposite to Maungdaw, has been significantly affected. The residents are unable to sleep peacefully due to the explosions, with houses trembling by its impact. Children are particularly vulnerable to the loud noises.

Panel Mayor Mujibur Rahman of Teknaf Municipality said locals have been panicking in Teknaf's Nightongpara, Chowdhury Para, Jaliyapara, Kayukkhaliapara, Pallanpara, Kulal Para, and Dailpara areas as explosions resumed in Myanmar since Tuesday night. Houses in these areas are also shaking due to the blasts.

Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Adnan Chowdhury said although the border area was relatively calm on Eid day (17 June), intermittent explosions have been heard since Tuesday night. The situation is being closely monitored.

Teknaf-2 BGB Battalion Commander Lt Col Md Mohiuddin Ahmed confirmed that BGB patrols are ongoing to prevent any border infiltration.

Earlier on 16 June, the Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) urged all not to be misguided by rumours spreading through social media over the security of Saint Martin's island centring Myanmar's ongoing internal conflict near the island.

"As Myanmar's internal conflict is going on near Saint Martin's, rumours are being spread by different vested quarters on social media about the security of St. Martin's. All are requested not to be misled by such rumours," said an ISPR press release this evening.

The release said in the wake of the ongoing internal conflict in Myanmar, the Myanmar military is conducting joint operations against the Arakan Army in Rakhine State.

A day prior, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said efforts were underway to resolve the issue of Myanmar's firing reaching Saint Martin's Island through discussions with the country.

"Bangladesh will continue to seek resolution through discussions, avoiding war. However, if attacked, a response will be given," he said.