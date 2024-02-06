Myanmar Conflict: Hundreds fleeing homes in panic in Ghumdhum union

Residents in Ghumdhum union in Bandarban being taken to shelters on 6 February 2024. Photo: TBD

Panic is escalating among locals residing in areas near the Myanmar border a day after two people were killed in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari upazila by mortar shells reportedly fired from the conflict-torn country.

Since Monday (5 February), there has been an uptick in firing between the rebel forces and the junta along the border area in the neighbouring country. Hundreds of residents from various areas of the Ghumdhum union have begun relocating to safe shelters.

While mortar shells have reportedly landed from Myanmar in border areas for the past three days, locals say Monday's casualties mark a significant escalation, fundamentally altering the situation.

Mostafizur Rahman, resident of the Nayapara area located along Ghumdhum Maitri Road, told The Business Standard, "We have witnessed intense firing in this border area. Continuous sounds of shelling and mortar fire have been heard, especially after 7pm on Monday. Bullets are hitting houses, which is why we have evacuated the area with our family."

Anwarul Islam, member of the Ghumdhum Union Parishad, said, "There were no issues in my Ward No-5 in the last three days. However, the situation has worsened since Monday evening. People are leaving the area to seek shelter."

Chairman of Ghumdhum Union Parishad, AKM Jahangir Aziz, said, "Residents have evacuated their homes in all bordering areas within the union. Only a few males remain behind to guard their houses."

Local public representatives express concern that despite injuries and fatalities during the conflict over the past three days, there has been no official response or directives from the government. Border area residents are enduring hardship, seeking safety on their own initiative. Local residents are expressing frustration due to the government's lack of action.

Anwarul Islam said, "No initiative has been taken to evacuate people as there is no official directive."

Md Abdul Mannan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bandarban's Naikhongchhari Police Station, declined to comment on the issue. Instead, he recommended reaching out to the district and upazila administration for further information.

According to local residents, the conflict between Myanmar's rebel group, the Arakan Army, and the country's Border Guard Police (BGP) intensified in an attempt to occupy the Tumbru Right Camp, located adjacent to the Dhekibania border post, around 3 am on Saturday. The Tumbru Right Camp border post is in close proximity to Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban, Bangladesh.

The Bangladeshi locality is around 800 metres away from the Dhekibania border post in Myanmar. A narrow branch of the Naf River and forests lie between Dhekibania and Ghumdhum. Due to the close proximity, bullets and mortar shells have struck residences in Bangladesh during the shelling in Tumbru Right Camp.

The conflict that began on Saturday midnight is ongoing. Three people were injured in Bangladesh on Sunday as a result.

According to Myanmar based media outlet The Irrawaddy, in the past three days, the Arakan Army has captured most of the Myanmar military bases in Rakhine. So far, at least 62 soldiers of the junta have been killed in the conflict.

According to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the border guarding force of Bangladesh, so far, the total number of fleeing members of Myanmar BGP, customs, army and civilians in Bangladesh this week stands at 229.

The injured Myanmar border guard personnel are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in Cox's Bazar district, BGB officials say.

Bangladesh's border with Myanmar stretches 271.0 kilometres (168.4 miles), from the tri-point with India in the north to the Bay of Bengal in the south.