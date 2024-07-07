Myanmar conflict: Aircraft seen circling in Rakhine state, explosions heard in border areas of Teknaf

An aircraft was reportedly seen circling around Maungdaw city in Myanmar's Rakhine state as sounds of continuous explosions were heard across the border areas of Cox's Bazar's Teknaf today (7 July).

Locals at the border said the aircraft was seen from 8am to 4pm and mortar shells and heavy shelling were heard at the same time.

Sabrang Union Parishad Chairman Noor Hossain said there was no loud noise last night. "However, from morning till afternoon sounds of more than 150 mortar shells were heard."

Teknaf Municipality Panel Mayor Mujibur Rahman said, "Due to the violence, there is a fear of new Rohingya infiltration from Myanmar."

Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Adnan Chowdhury said explosions were heard as armed rebels clashed with the government junta forces in Maungdaw.

"Local representatives said bombings were carried out by air and the sounds were loud and terrifying. Houses on the Teknaf border were shaken. People have been advised not to panic."

Myanmar rebels have reportedly captured parts of Maungdaw city and junta forces are attacking by air to retake those areas, locals said.