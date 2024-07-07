Myanmar conflict: Aircraft seen circling in Rakhine state, explosions heard in border areas of Teknaf

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 July, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 10:14 pm

Related News

Myanmar conflict: Aircraft seen circling in Rakhine state, explosions heard in border areas of Teknaf

Locals at the border said the aircraft was seen from 8am to 4pm and mortar shells and heavy shelling were heard at the same time.

TBS Report
07 July, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 10:14 pm
A border area in Tekanf. File Photo: TBS
A border area in Tekanf. File Photo: TBS

An aircraft was reportedly seen circling around Maungdaw city in Myanmar's Rakhine state as sounds of continuous explosions were heard across the border areas of Cox's Bazar's Teknaf today (7 July).

Locals at the border said the aircraft was seen from 8am to 4pm and mortar shells and heavy shelling were heard at the same time.

Sabrang Union Parishad Chairman Noor Hossain said there was no loud noise last night. "However, from morning till afternoon sounds of more than 150 mortar shells were heard."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Teknaf Municipality Panel Mayor Mujibur Rahman said, "Due to the violence, there is a fear of new Rohingya infiltration from Myanmar." 

Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Adnan Chowdhury said explosions were heard as armed rebels clashed with the government junta forces in Maungdaw. 

"Local representatives said bombings were carried out by air and the sounds were loud and terrifying. Houses on the Teknaf border were shaken. People have been advised not to panic."

Myanmar rebels have reportedly captured parts of Maungdaw city and junta forces are attacking by air to retake those areas, locals said.

Top News

Myanmar Conflict / Teknaf / Cox's Bazar / Rakhine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

9h | Wheels
Archaea are extremophiles, capable of surviving in extreme conditions (like boiling hot springs). Photo: Anastassiya Bornstein

Third form of life makes energy in 'remarkable' ways, scientists discover

13h | Science
Nazmul Tuhin (left), the sole teacher and director of the school, lives in a small hut next to the school. Children from ethnic minority communities in Netrokona attend the school for free education. Photos: Saqlain Rizve

'Prokritir Paathshala'- A school nestled in nature

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

From denial to acceptance to denial again: Inside the mind of a wife who consented to ending her husband's life

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangla Blockade: Massive agitation by students

Bangla Blockade: Massive agitation by students

1h | Videos
Putin will not congratulate the new PM of UK

Putin will not congratulate the new PM of UK

44m | Videos
Why Modi didn't attend the conference of anti-Western coalition SCO?

Why Modi didn't attend the conference of anti-Western coalition SCO?

2h | Videos
Major changes to Kuwait domestic worker visa

Major changes to Kuwait domestic worker visa

4h | Videos