Myanmar border police detains 18 Bangladeshi fishermen

Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) detained 18 Bangladeshi fishermen along with four fishing trawlers on Tuesday (15 March) from the Bay of Bengal near Teknaf's Shah Porir Island.

The Border Guard Bangladesh has sent a letter to its Myanmar counterpart following the incident, said BGB Battalion-2 Commander Lieutenant Colonel Sheikh Khalid Md Iftekhar.

The detainees are Md Jasim, 25; Saiful Islam, 23; Md Faisal, 23; Abu Taher, 22; Md Ismail, 20; Md Ishaq, 24; Abdur Rahman, 24; Nur Kalam, 26; Md Hossain, 22; Hashmat, 25; Md Akbar, 23; Nazim Ullah, 19; Rafiq, 20; Sabbir, 25; Md Helal, 25; Rezaul Karim, 18; Ramjan, 18; and Jamal, 21 from Teknaf.

"The fishermen saw a trawler, loaded with timber, sinking as they were returning home after fishing in the evening. BGP men stopped the fishermen and detained them at gunpoint as they had salvaged the boat and were preparing to return to the shore. They also took away the fishing trawlers," said Abdus Salam, a member of ward-9 of Subrang union parishad, Teknaf.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Parvez Chowdhury said: "We heard about the incident. However, no one from the families of the detained fishermen has filed a complaint yet."