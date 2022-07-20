Myanmar army directly involved in trafficking yaba to Bangladesh: Prof Imtiaz

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
20 July, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 09:57 pm

Related News

Myanmar army directly involved in trafficking yaba to Bangladesh: Prof Imtiaz

Also speaking on the occasion, Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan said Bangladesh is not the only place where the drug problem is increasing because of the Rohingyas

TBS Report 
20 July, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 09:57 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The Myanmar army is directly involved in the production and trafficking of yaba and crystal meth to Bangladesh, Professor Imtiaz Ahmed of the International Relations Department of Dhaka University alleged on Wednesday.

"Bangladesh is being used as a major route for these drugs by the Myanmar army," the professor said while delivering the keynote address at a seminar on 'Rohingya and Narco Terrorism' at the Radisson Blue Water Garden in the capital.

"They [Myanmar military] earn huge amounts of money every month as profit from this [drug] trade. They want to make Bangladesh a sanctuary of yaba and crystal meth," he said.

Speakers at the seminar, organised by the monthly magazine 'Diplomats', a journal of the country's platform of diplomats, Diplomats Team, also expressed concern over the increase in the trade and use of drugs, especially yaba, in Bangladesh by the Rohingyas.

Prof Imtiaz Ahmed said the local market for yaba and crystal meth, most of which comes from Myanmar, has expanded since the arrival of the Rohingyas in 2017.

Also speaking on the occasion, Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan said Bangladesh is not the only place where the drug problem is increasing because of the Rohingyas.

"It is also causing problems internationally. The Rohingyas are smuggling these drugs to Saudi Arabia," he said.

The envoy demanded strong international initiatives to solve the Rohingya crisis and promised full cooperation with Bangladesh by Saudi Arabia to solve the problem.

Speaking as the chief guest in the seminar, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said Bangladesh has faced additional pressure and risks in many ways— drug smuggling, human trafficking, border security— by sheltering the Rohingyas.

He said despite not producing any drugs, Bangladesh has now become a victim of it.

He called on friendly countries to cooperate in solving the Rohingya crisis immediately.

Speaking as a special guest, Foreign Secretary Masood bin Momen said drug trafficking and crime have increased along the border in recent times. The number of drug seizures in areas where the Rohingyas live has also increased.

He said, "Synthetic drugs are coming across the border where the Rohingyas are working as [drug] carriers. Arms smuggling has become a threat to law enforcement agencies. Rohingya camps are at the centre of these smuggling activities.

"Human trafficking is happening from Rohingya camps."

The foreign secretary expects that transferring Rohingyas to Bhashan Char will reduce human trafficking.

He said almost 50% of the Rohingyas who have taken refuge in Bangladesh are children, many of whom are getting involved in terrorism and drug smuggling.

He suggested getting in touch with Asean to solve the Rohingya crisis, saying there are gaps in the mechanism between Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, security analyst Brigadier General (Rtd) M Sakhawat Hussain said many countries, including Japan and Singapore, have made large commercial investments in Myanmar. The issue of solving the Rohingya crisis in Bangladesh has taken a very complicated shape.

Robert Dickson, British High Commissioner in Dhaka, Haji Haris bin Haji Othman, Brunei High Commissioner in Dhaka, Delwar Hossain, a teacher at the International Relations Department of Dhaka University, Professor Shahab Enam Khan, a teacher at the International Relations Department of Jahangirnagar University, were present at the seminar among others.

Diplomats' Executive Editor Nazinur Rahim presided over the programme.

Top News

Myanmar / Yaba / drug traffickers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

1d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

2d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

2d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

4h | Videos
Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

5h | Videos
Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

5h | Videos
Effect of inflation on youth

Effect of inflation on youth

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership