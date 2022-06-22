‘My wife is pregnant. We have been living on 2KG Chira for the last three days’

Bangladesh

Masum Billah
22 June, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 08:57 am

Photo: Masum Billah/TBS
Photo: Masum Billah/TBS

Manik Mia, a farmer, from the Lasukhal area in Companiganj, Sylhet has been surviving on 2KG Chira for the last three days. 

And that too with his pregnant wife. 

"We are in great hardship. We have been floating on the water since June 14 (since the previous flood). During this flood my house was under 4.5 feet of water," Manik Mia said. 

After the water receded a bit in Sylhet, the water receded from the floor of his house as well. But it is wet and slippery all around. The mattresses were lost, and so were all other necessary furniture items. 

It was like a floating house with flood waters all around. 

But still, Manik Mia was resettling his house already.

Photo: Masum Billah/TBS
Photo: Masum Billah/TBS

"Among the four members of our family, I and my wife have returned home, and others are still in the shelter house," Manik said. 

Since his wife was pregnant, it was hard for her to stay in the overcrowded shelter centres. 

"The shelter centres are messy. It is hard to even for us to live in there whereas she is pregnant," he said. 

But coming back is also not helping the couple in any way. 

"We haven't received any aid from anybody. The day before yesterday I brought 2KG Chira for Tk180. We are surviving on that Chira now. No union chairman, no members came to see how we are living here. No one helped us with anything at all," Manik said. 

And to add more to his miseries, mons of rice that they had in their house have washed away in the flash flood. 

Photo: Masum Billah/TBS
Photo: Masum Billah/TBS

"All our rice and paddies have been lost in the flood. I had around 16 mons of rice. All are lost," Manik said. "We are in a grave suffering."  

Manik said he wants the prime minister to look at their sorrows and help them. 

"My wife is pregnant. She is going through a dangerous situation," Manik said pleading for some assistance. 

