Kamal Hossain is still waiting for his son-in-law Swapan to be rescued from the building affected by Tuesday's blast in Gulistan.

He told The Business Standard that Md Mehdi Hasan Swapan, manager of Bangladesh Sanitary, was at the shop during the incident.

"My Swapan is underneath that collapsed wall. The authorities will find him with a little search. Even if not alive, at least his body will be found. Everyone is watching and doing nothing," lamented Kamal.

According to him, there were four people in the shop. Two of them have been admitted to the burn unit in a severe condition. Swapan is still missing.

Kamal said that Swapan must be inside the generator room in the building.

"If the administration people try, they can get him out."

Swapan has one son and one daughter. The son is in Class six and daughter in Class one, he added.

Claiming negligence by the rescue team, Kamal said, "If they cannot do the rescue work, then let us do it ourselves."