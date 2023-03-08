'My Swapan is underneath that collapsed wall'

Bangladesh

Md Jahidul Islam
08 March, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 07:12 pm

Related News

'My Swapan is underneath that collapsed wall'

Md Jahidul Islam
08 March, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 07:12 pm
&#039;My Swapan is underneath that collapsed wall&#039;

Kamal Hossain is still waiting for his son-in-law Swapan to be rescued from the building affected by Tuesday's blast in Gulistan.

He told The Business Standard that Md Mehdi Hasan Swapan, manager of Bangladesh Sanitary, was at the shop during the incident.

"My Swapan is underneath that collapsed wall. The authorities will find him with a little search. Even if not alive, at least his body will be found. Everyone is watching and doing nothing," lamented Kamal.

According to him, there were four people in the shop. Two of them have been admitted to the burn unit in a severe condition. Swapan is still missing.

Kamal said that Swapan must be inside the generator room in the building.

"If the administration people try, they can get him out."

Swapan has one son and one daughter. The son is in Class six and daughter in Class one, he added.

Claiming negligence by the rescue team, Kamal said, "If they cannot do the rescue work, then let us do it ourselves."

Top News

Gulistan blast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

10h | Panorama
The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

1d | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

44m | TBS Stories
Can women do everything?

Can women do everything?

2h | TBS Stories
18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

8h | TBS Today
Football matches where teams scored seven goals

Football matches where teams scored seven goals

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

3
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

4
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters

5
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year