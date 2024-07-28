'My son is safe with me, not at DB office': Quota reform protester's mother at DB gate

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 July, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 05:23 pm

On left is Momtaz Nahar, mother of one of the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Nahid Islam. Photo: Collected
On left is Momtaz Nahar, mother of one of the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Nahid Islam. Photo: Collected

After being denied entry to the DB headquarters in the capital, family members of the five quota movement leaders, who were taken into DB custody for their security, asked how they would be safe in police custody instead of their families. 

They also demanded their unconditional release. 

The family members went to visit Harun this afternoon at the Detective Branch (DB) headquarters in Minto Road at around 4pm today following the detention of five coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement –  Asif Mahmud, Abu Baker Majumdar and Nahid Islam, Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah.

"How can someone be safer at police custody than with his family? Nahid's mother, Momtaz Nahar, told reporters present there.

"We wanted to see him and requested to enter the DB office but we were denied entry. Neither we nor he had sought security from the police," she said.

"My son is safe with me. Not at the DB office," Momtaz said.

Former DUCSU Social Welfare Secretary Akhter Hossain’s wife Sanjida Akter. Photo: Collected
Former DUCSU Social Welfare Secretary Akhter Hossain’s wife Sanjida Akter. Photo: Collected

Former DUCSU Social Welfare Secretary Akhter Hossain's wife Sanjida Akter also went there in search of her husband.

"I want my husband's unconditional release immediately," she told reporters.

They stood at the barricade as they were denied entry to the DB office. Later, they spoke to the media on the footpath. 

Police arrive outside of the DB headquarters where the family members of the detained protesters spoke to press. Photo: Collected
Police arrive outside of the DB headquarters where the family members of the detained protesters spoke to press. Photo: Collected

About a half hour later, the police arrived and sent them away.

