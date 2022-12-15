My son can't possibly commit suicide, says Fardin's father

TBS Report
15 December, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 06:38 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Reiterating that Fardin Noor Porosh's death was a planned murder, the slain Buet student's father Kazi Nuruddin said his son could not have committed suicide.

"My children grew up in poverty. Fardin was someone who always managed to cope with any difficult situation. He could not have committed suicide under any circumstances," he said while talking to journalists Thursday (15 December) after both DB police and RAB ruled out the cause of Fardin's death to be suicide.

Pointing out a picture of his deceased son's body, the distraught father said that he had seen bruises on Fardin's head and claimed that his suicide must have been staged.

On Wednesday (14 December), Dhaka Metropolitan Police Additional Commissioner (Detective Branch) Harun-or-Rashid said their investigation found that Fardin had jumped into the Sitalakhya River from the Sultana Kamal Bridge. 

He said Fardin was frustrated due to his gradual academic decline and the situation was exacerbated when he could not manage the money to attend a debating event in Spain.

During a briefing at the DB office, Harun also said they found no marks of torture on Fardin's body, claiming he roamed around alone in places during the night of 4 November. 

Soon after the DB briefing, the RAB met journalists claiming the same. 

RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin said they scrutinized digital evidence, CCTV footage, call records and mobile location to determine that the BUET student had jumped off the Sultana Kamal Bridge at 2:34am that night.

Asked why he had wounds on his body and head, the RAB official said he might have hit the base of the bridge's pillar, which caused the injuries. 

On earlier claims of Fardin being there to buy drugs and being beaten by drug peddlers, Moin said they had investigated several different motives and the locations to uncover clues.

On the chance of Fardin being mugged and murdered, he said the bridge was too busy an area for that to happen. 

The CCTV footage given by the RAB, however, was not clear. But RAB officials said the family had agreed that it was Fardin.

The decomposed body of Fardin, 23, was recovered from Sitalakhya in Siddhirganj, Narayanganj, on 7 November afternoon, three days after he went missing.

Kazi Nuruddin Rana, Fardin's father, filed a case concerning his son's killing at the Rampura Police Station on the same day.    
 

