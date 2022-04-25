My mother a living inspiration for my service to people with autism: Saima Wazed

Suchona Foundation's chairperson Saima Wazed Hossain said that she drew inspiration from her mother Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the efforts she is channeling towards changing lives of the people with autism.

She made the observation during a 90-minute online discussion event, titled 'Pracheer Periye: Saima Wazed's Conversation with Stephen Shore on his Autobiography and Autism'. Shuchona Foundation organized the event in collaboration with the Centre for Research & Information (CRI).

During the virtual meeting, acclaimed autism writer and US professor Dr. Stephan Mark Shore reflected on his experiences with autism. He had authored 'Beyond the Wall', whose Bengali edition 'Pracheer Periye' was unveiled at the event. The book was translated under the initiative of the Suchona Foundation.

Saima Wazed, also the daughter of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, remarked that the biggest achievement Bangladesh had made in handling the autism issue is that the country's highest policymaking level, especially the prime minister and other ministers, had got involved in raising awareness about autism.

There is also much progress in transitioning out of the stigma that people, in general, had about autism in the past, she remarked.

We have many limitations and those limitations have emerged as a kind of strength, which is also a big achievement in the autism awareness movement, she observed.

Expressing her optimism about the change in people's attitude towards autism, she said, "In Bangladesh, one of the core things we have achieved is national awareness and awakening to the fact that those on the autism spectrum are supposed to be part and parcel of society. There is the belief system that there should be more acceptance, there should be more assistance and there should be more opportunities."

Having accomplished her higher education in psychology and mental health in the US, Bangabandhu's granddaughter Saima Wazed set off on raising awareness about children with autism in Bangladesh by establishing the voluntary organization Suchona Foundation. She is also the president of the National Advisory Committee on Autism in Bangladesh.

Referring to the initiatives undertaken by the government, she said, "We have a strategic plan that's not just limited to one sector, not just the education sector or health sector, but across 20 different ministries and divisions. The government has adopted the multi-sectoral approach."

Dr. Stephen Shore was diagnosed with "atypical development with strong autistic tendencies" and nonverbal at the age of four. He completed his doctorate in special education at Boston University. Stephen now works as a clinical assistant professor at the Ruth S. Ammon School of Education at Adelphi University, teaching courses in special education and autism as part of his work on empowering people on the autism spectrum to develop their capacities to the fullest.

He has a plan for authoring another two books, one on providing assistance to people with autism and another on the autism situation as observed by him by traveling to 52 countries.

Owing to his experience of cross-country tours, he shared his observation during the event, talking about striking similarities in the behaviors of children with autism across the world. He, however, also referred to the uniqueness of every such child, stressing the need for assistance to help them thrive through skills.

Honorable Speaker of the National Parliament of Bangladesh, Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, also spoke at the meeting, saying that a workshop on Neurodevelopment Disorder in 2015 at the national parliament. Saima Wazed presented the keynote at the workshop.

She appreciated an array of initiatives undertaken by the Suchona Foundation under the leadership of Saima for people with special needs. She also showered her praise on Saima for pioneering the awareness-raising campaign on ASD or Autism Spectrum Disorder in Bangladesh.