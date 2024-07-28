'My husband is innocent, but police don't believe so'

Tamanna Begum waits with her son Jisan on Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court premises to see her husband, Ruel, who has been arrested for allegedly participating in the recent vandalism of the BTV centre. The photo was taken on Saturday. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Ruel Islam, 31, salesman for a private company, was detained by police on Friday and later shown arrested as a suspect in a case filed in connection with the recent vandalism at the BTV centre in Rampura, Dhaka.

He was picked up by the police while he was withdrawing dues at a shop in the Khilgaon area, says his family.

At 1:30pm yesterday, his wife, Tamanna Begum, 28, was seen crying on the steps of Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court, holding their 5-year-old son, Jisan.

She said her husband is not involved with any political party and expressed her distress over his detention. "Now, what will happen to our son?" she sobbed. Yesterday, many people, like Tamanna, came to the CMM court premises to catch a glimpse of their family members, mostly arrested in connection with the recent violence.

Around eleven o'clock that day, police vans began arriving from different stations in Dhaka, transporting the accused to the court.

As the vans pulled into the court premises, relatives rushed forward, calling out the names of their loved ones, creating a loud commotion in the area.

Tamanna Begum told TBS, "My husband did not leave the house during the movement. He was the only breadwinner for our family of five, and he recently got this job. If he loses it, what will happen to us?"

She mentioned that her son Jisan is unaware of Ruel's arrest and keeps asking when his father will come home.

"My in-laws are also asking when the police will release him," she added.

"I know my husband is innocent, but the police don't believe us," said Tamanna, in tears.

While talking to TBS, Tamanna received a phone call informing her that her husband had been brought to the court on the second floor. She rushed upstairs with her son.