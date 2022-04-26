‘My house is like a five-star hotel’: Gratitude pours from Asrayan beneficiaries

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 10:20 pm

Related News

‘My house is like a five-star hotel’: Gratitude pours from Asrayan beneficiaries

Under the third phase of the Ashrayan Project-2, some 32,904 houses have been handed over to homeless people in four upazilas across the country

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 10:20 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

For the first time in her life, Rahima Akhter has a house of her own. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handed over the premises to her on Tuesday through a video conference.

"There's the sea on one side and mountains on the other. Looking at the building, it looks like a five-star hotel!" an exhilarated Rahima told the premier on the day.

Rahima is one of the thousands of beneficiaries of the third phase of the government's Ashrayan Project-2, under which homeless people are being provided with homes and two decimal lands as gifts from the prime minister.

As an expression of her gratitude towards the premier, she recently sewed two Nakshi Kanthas for the PM as gifts in return.

Rahima said she teaches Arabic to children living in other houses under the project in Chattogram's Anwara, while her daughter teaches them Bangla, English and Maths.

"We earn around Tk10,000 -15,000 a month. We bought a refrigerator. We also bought a television so we could see you [Sheikh Hasina] every day. Besides, we bought a bed," she told the Prime Minister.

Yaar Mohammad, a fisherman and another beneficiary of Ashrayan-2 in Anwara, said, "I was completely helpless. My parents could not provide me with shelter. You have given a fisherman like me home. I am very grateful."

He invited Sheikh Hasina to visit his house.

Under the third phase of the government housing project, some 32,904 houses have been handed over to homeless people in four upazilas across the country – Faridpur's Nagarkanda, Barguna Sadar, Sirajganj Sadar and Chattogram's Anwara.

Aziza Sultana, a college student from Sirajganj, said, "My father is no more. My mother works in other people's houses. Honourable prime minister, I have received a house from you as a gift for Eid. We have never had such a happy Eid."

"Before this, there was no permanent place for me to study. I can now study better than before," an emotional Aziza told the premier.

She also invited the PM to Sirajganj, saying, "We eagerly want to see you up front. Please visit us if you can spare some time. We pray for your long life."

The young girl also promised to help other children in the project with their studies and sports.

In Faridpur's Nagarkanda upazila, Rusha Rani Malo is one of the beneficiaries who has received a house beside a river.

Speaking to the premier, Malo said she did not have a roof over her head until the government gifted her one.

Malo, whose husband is a fisherman, told Sheikh Hasina, "I want to cook and feed you the fish caught by my husband. Come visit us.

"We had no land. I never thought we would have a house. You have given us a house with land as a gift. We are very happy to have this house."

Top News

Ashrayan houses / PM’s Ashrayan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The home is bright, naturally lit, and aerated as possible, resonating the namesake ‘Noor’. Photo: Noor A Alam

Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

11h | Habitat
The founders of MILE from left to right Shazid Dastagir, Imran Jahan Digonto and Kuraish Bin Quader. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mile: A green entry in the bike-sharing business

13h | Panorama
When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

1d | Panorama
Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

5h | Videos
Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

5h | Videos
Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

5h | Videos
Shilpa is now in Rohit Shety's 'Supercop' universe

Shilpa is now in Rohit Shety's 'Supercop' universe

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access