‘My house is like a five-star hotel’: Gratitude pours from Asrayan beneficiaries

For the first time in her life, Rahima Akhter has a house of her own. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handed over the premises to her on Tuesday through a video conference.

"There's the sea on one side and mountains on the other. Looking at the building, it looks like a five-star hotel!" an exhilarated Rahima told the premier on the day.

Rahima is one of the thousands of beneficiaries of the third phase of the government's Ashrayan Project-2, under which homeless people are being provided with homes and two decimal lands as gifts from the prime minister.

As an expression of her gratitude towards the premier, she recently sewed two Nakshi Kanthas for the PM as gifts in return.

Rahima said she teaches Arabic to children living in other houses under the project in Chattogram's Anwara, while her daughter teaches them Bangla, English and Maths.

"We earn around Tk10,000 -15,000 a month. We bought a refrigerator. We also bought a television so we could see you [Sheikh Hasina] every day. Besides, we bought a bed," she told the Prime Minister.

Yaar Mohammad, a fisherman and another beneficiary of Ashrayan-2 in Anwara, said, "I was completely helpless. My parents could not provide me with shelter. You have given a fisherman like me home. I am very grateful."

He invited Sheikh Hasina to visit his house.

Under the third phase of the government housing project, some 32,904 houses have been handed over to homeless people in four upazilas across the country – Faridpur's Nagarkanda, Barguna Sadar, Sirajganj Sadar and Chattogram's Anwara.

Aziza Sultana, a college student from Sirajganj, said, "My father is no more. My mother works in other people's houses. Honourable prime minister, I have received a house from you as a gift for Eid. We have never had such a happy Eid."

"Before this, there was no permanent place for me to study. I can now study better than before," an emotional Aziza told the premier.

She also invited the PM to Sirajganj, saying, "We eagerly want to see you up front. Please visit us if you can spare some time. We pray for your long life."

The young girl also promised to help other children in the project with their studies and sports.

In Faridpur's Nagarkanda upazila, Rusha Rani Malo is one of the beneficiaries who has received a house beside a river.

Speaking to the premier, Malo said she did not have a roof over her head until the government gifted her one.

Malo, whose husband is a fisherman, told Sheikh Hasina, "I want to cook and feed you the fish caught by my husband. Come visit us.

"We had no land. I never thought we would have a house. You have given us a house with land as a gift. We are very happy to have this house."