'My Food, My City' exhibition inaugurated in Dhaka 

&#039;My Food, My City&#039; exhibition inaugurated in Dhaka 

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, announced the inauguration of the "My Food, My City" exhibition to showcase the activities done by the project Support for Modelling, Planning and Improving Dhaka's Food System (DFS). 

The initiative aims to foster inclusivity, resilience, and sustainability in the urban food system of Dhaka Division's four City Corporations – Dhaka North, Dhaka South, Gazipur, and Narayanganj, reads a FAO release on Friday.

The exhibition will be open to the public between 8-16 December at the Vasker Novera Gallery of Bangla Academy, the exhibition contributes to the larger framework offered by the Dhaka Food Agenda 2041, a visionary project developed through action research, evidence-based analysis, and a collaborative multi-stakeholder approach. This project aligns seamlessly with national policies and priorities, representing a significant stride towards a more comprehensive and integrated urban food system.

Pedro Garzon Delvaux, Project Manager for FAO said, "Living in cities constantly changes the way we relate to food, even more so in an urban area like Dhaka which is evolving rapidly. Thinking about this 'my food-my city' relationship – and more so in an entertaining way – is something that can help us make better individual and collective choices today and, in the future". 

"My Food, My City" exhibition features a curated set of displays, including maps, infographics, and interactive games, all centred around the theme of healthier diets and future scenarios of Dhaka's food systems. Running daily from 10 am to 6 pm, this exhibition seeks to re-think Dhaka's urban food landscape. Visitors are invited to explore and engage with exhibits focusing on fresh food markets, supermarkets, diets, processed food, and urban agriculture.

