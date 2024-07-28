'My father had physical disabilities, he couldn't even walk straight. He was shot in his leg and chest.'

For the last two decades, Korman made his living by selling vegetables and chicken near the Savar Bazar bus stand. Photo: Courtesy
For the last two decades, Korman made his living by selling vegetables and chicken near the Savar Bazar bus stand. Photo: Courtesy

It was 1:47pm on Saturday (20 July) when they got the call. Korman Sheikh, 49, had been shot and killed in his poultry shop at a local bazar in Savar. 

The bullet came from out of nowhere during ongoing skirmishes leading to violence involving the police and protestors of the quota movement.

Korman's son Ramzan, is now the man of the family, with his mother and younger sister to look after. 

He can't make peace with how his helpless father, someone who had physical disabilities, had gone to work one day but just never returned.

"My father could not even walk straight. He had problems with his spine. He used to receive disability allowance regularly," Ramzan told TBS on the phone.

The last word Korman had spoken to his family was he was on his way home as the situation near his bazar grew fearsome.

"My uncle Motaleb Sheikh and some people carried his body over to our house. I was determined to take him to the Enam Medical College Hospital even when all I heard them say was 'Jaan nai [that he was gone].' Upon taking him there, the doctors declared him dead."

Korman Sheikh, father of two, was the sole earner of the family. His son Ramzan Sheikh is a 4th year student of the Public Administration Department of Jagannath University and his daughter Mitu Akhtar Mita is a 1st year student of BBA at a private university. His family lived in a rented flat in ​​Savar's Dogormora area.

For the last two decades, Korman made his living by selling vegetables and chicken near the Savar Bazar bus stand. 

"My father was never associated with any political party, not even in any movement. What did my physically challenged father do to deserve this?" Ramzan said.

Korman's wife Shilpi Akhter said she felt helpless now that she was all alone with two kids to provide for. "Now where do we go?

"I want justice for the murder of my husband," she said.

Recalling the events of the day as he heard from his Uncle and those around his father at the time of the incident, Ramzan said, "My uncle was at the scene during the incident…As far as I know, at around 1pm, everyone was preparing to close the shops and go home. At one point, the police started firing as they entered the market. Everyone fanned out striving to save their lives. 

"Moments later, my father was found shot lying on the ground inside the market's ice mill."

Korman's brother Motaleb Sheikh, who was with him at the time, told TBS, "When a sudden burst of gunfire came into the bazaar from the streets, we ran as fast as we could. I went and took shelter with my son in the corner of a mosque. Later, I saw my brother lying on the ground. He had been shot. 

"I can't identify who shot him…"

Ramzan said his father was found with several bullet wounds in his chest, and one in his leg. 

Korman Sheikh was buried in his village home in Rajbari on the night of the incident.

Savar / Quota protest

