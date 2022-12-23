My biggest challenge was completing Padma Bridge: Quader

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 December, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 02:21 pm

Referring to his two-term tenure as the Roads and Bridges minister, Obaidul Quader has said that his biggest challenge was completion of the Padma Bridge.

"I am not the perfect leader to run the party. However, my biggest challenge at this time was actualising the Padma Bridge[which has been completed]," said Awami League's General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday (23 December) at a press conference at the party's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue regarding the 22nd National Council of Awami League.

Regarding the ongoing political programme of BNP, Quader said that BNP has failed in its political programmes and will fail in the upcoming national elections as well.

Regarding the 12th national elections, he said, Awami League wants to build a smart Bangladesh by learning from the mistakes of the past with the mandate of the people in the next elections as well.

Meanwhile, regarding the party's national council, he said that the people's hopes and aspirations are always reflected in the Awami League council. In this council, a total of 120 people including advisors and presidium members will be present on the stage.

