MV Jahan-1 becomes 100th Bangladeshi flagged ship

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 June, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 02:30 pm

MV Jahan-1 becomes 100th Bangladeshi flagged ship

Kabir Group's journey in the shipping sector began in 2004. With the inclusion of MV Jahan-1, the group now boasts a fleet of 24 vessels. 

TBS Report
13 June, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 02:30 pm
MV Jahan officially registered as the 100th Bangladeshi flagbearer ship. Photo: TBS
MV Jahan officially registered as the 100th Bangladeshi flagbearer ship. Photo: TBS

KSRM Group's MV Jahan-1 has received final registration, making it the 100th Bangladeshi flagged ship. 

The milestone was achieved following an inspection by the Mercantile Marine Office and customs authorities at the outer anchorage of Chattogram Port on Wednesday (12 June).

KSRM Group's journey in the shipping sector began in 2004. With the inclusion of MV Jahan-1, the group now boasts a fleet of 24 vessels. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"When a company applies for ship registration, we initially grant provisional approval. If the ship arrives at a Bangladeshi port within six months, the Mercantile Marine Office, along with customs and related agencies, conducts an inspection and then approves the ship. MV Jahan-1 was inspected on 12 June. Reaching the milestone of one hundred Bangladeshi-flagged ships is a matter of great pride", Sabbir Mahmud, principal officer of the Mercantile Marine Office, told TBS. 

He also noted that four ships recently received provisional approval, including two from Meghna Group: Meghna Pioneer and Meghna Century. KSRM Group's MV Jahan-1, and Vanguard Shipping's Royal Arakam bring the total number of Bangladeshi-flagged ships to 101.

According to KSRM Group, MV Jahan-1 departed from Muara Pantai Port in Indonesia on 26 May, carrying 59,800 metric tons of coal for Chattogram Port. The six-year-old vessel, previously named Nord Pacific, arrived at Chattogram's outer anchorage at 2pm on 12 June.

Meherul Karim, CEO of KSRM Group said, "Reaching the milestone of one hundred Bangladeshi-flagged ships is undoubtedly a significant achievement. With today's inspection by the Mercantile Marine Office, MV Jahan-1 has been officially registered as the 100th Bangladeshi-flagged ship. We plan to acquire another ship by the end of this year."

Before 2012, there were 72 ocean-going cargo ships registered in Bangladesh. However, by 2012, this number had decreased to 35, and by 2018, it had increased slightly to 36.

In 2019, the Bangladeshi Flagship (Protection) Act 2019 was enacted. This law prioritises Bangladeshi-flagged ships at local ports, allowing 50% of goods to be transported by local ships, up from the previous 40%. Additionally, the complexities in ship registration have been significantly reduced

Top News

MV Jahan-1 / 100th Bangladeshi flagged ship / Kabir Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

1h | Explorer
Though the centre-right will continue to dominate parliament, the surge in support for the extreme right evokes memories of the ugliest moments of the 20th century. Photo: Bloomberg

EU populists are blind to the real threat to the bloc?

4h | Panorama
The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

14h | Panorama
Eggs with a cracked surface can be contaminated by salmonella and other bacteria, which can cause food poisoning if consumed. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Inside the thriving business of cracked eggs

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Apple customers will get OpenAI ChatGPT

Apple customers will get OpenAI ChatGPT

53m | Videos
The Other Crimes of Joe Biden's Son Hunter Biden

The Other Crimes of Joe Biden's Son Hunter Biden

4h | Videos
Biden's decision to give dividends of Russian seized assets to Ukraine

Biden's decision to give dividends of Russian seized assets to Ukraine

16h | Videos
Drought destroys 80% of crops in Zimbabwe

Drought destroys 80% of crops in Zimbabwe

5h | Videos