MV Abdullah sailors healthy, in contact with families through video calls: Hasan 

The sailors of MV Abdullah are doing fine, and are in regular contact with their families through video calls, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (10 April).

"We hope to be able to free them soon," he told the journalists at YNT centre in Chattogram's Dewanji Pukur Lane this afternoon.

"We want to assure the families of the sailors that the government is trying its best. Talks are ongoing with the abductors through various channels," the foreign minister said.

"There has been a lot of progress in a short time in rescuing the sailors and the ship from the pirates. Hopefully, we will be able to free them soon. However, it is difficult to say the date of rescue," he added.

'Strict action against those behind the teenage gangs'

When journalists drew the attention of the foreign minister to the activities of teenage gangs in Chattogram and the death of a person in their attack, he said, "There was an informal discussion about teenage gangs in the last cabinet meeting.

"It is very sad that these teenage gangs are being formed in different districts. The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed the law enforcers to take appropriate steps in this regard."

He said the government is working to remove it and strict action will be taken against those behind the teenage gangs, whoever they are, whatever party they belong to.

'Rogues supplant justice'

Replying to recent statements of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul and another leader Abdul Moyeen Khan, Hasan Mahmud, also Awami League joint general secretary, said, "It is unfortunate that BNP, which was born undemocratic, is now talking about democracy. It is like the rogues supplanting justice."

"They (BNP) have always been trying to destroy democracy in the country and are still trying. They were behind the Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) mutiny after the 2008 elections. It was done to overthrow the elected government and destroy democracy. You know what kind of terrorist and heinous acts they committed in 2013 before the 2014 elections," Hasan Mahmud alleged.

"There was the same effort in the 2018 elections. Finally, an attempt was made to destroy democracy by boycotting the last 2024 elections," he also alleged.

Foreign minister's Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the nation

Meanwhile, Hasan Mahmud conveyed his Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the nation on the day.

"Despite the attempts of the unscrupulous circle, hoarders, BNP's call to boycott Indian goods to increase the prices of essential commodities during Ramadan.

"The market situation was stable this time due to the various measures taken by the government and the prices of many commodities have decreased" he said.

Mentioning that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the country on Thursday, he said "Crores of people are going to their respective destinations. Taking this opportunity, some people involved in transportation are trying to charge extra fare. The government is keeping an eye on the matter. Such extra fare is illogical and not justified in any way.