Mustafa Kamal made chair of Commonwealth Finance Ministers’ meeting

Related News

A virtual meeting of Commonwealth Finance Ministers was held on 12 October on the sidelines of the World Bank-IMF Annual Meeting-2021

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. Sketch: TBS
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. Sketch: TBS

Bangladesh Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has been made the chair of Commonwealth Finance Ministers meeting 2022.

A virtual meeting of Commonwealth Finance Ministers was held on 12 October on the sidelines of the World Bank-IMF Annual Meeting-2021.

Finance ministers and high level delegates from 54 Commonwealth countries were present at the meeting.

"I firmly believe that through concerted efforts, Commonwealth countries can achieve greater socio-economic prosperity through inter-Commonwealth trade and investment, knowledge, technology and the sharing of good practices," the finance minister told the meeting.

The minister added that the International Conference on Sustainable Development 2021, held at the UN General Assembly last month, recognised the Prime Minister and awarded her the SDG Progress Award in recognition of the efforts towards development.

