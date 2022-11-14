Must increase food production at any cost: Cabinet secy 

Shortage of food will haunt Bangladesh further due to the Russia-Ukraine War and depleting forex reserve, says Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.

He made the remarks following a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the PMO in Dhaka on Monday.

The cabinet secretary said, "All-out efforts should be made to increase food production. We are facing a shortage of food due to the war and forex reserve issue.

"We have been suffering from this for the last five-six months. However, food production will double in the next one to three years. Adequate seed production is also being arranged."

"Next year, 2023, is being considered to be risky for three reasons, They are – the dollar crisis, Russia-Ukraine War and China cutting down overall production.

"We have to send skilled workers abroad and take more initiatives to increase remittances inflow. Policies have to be relaxed, if necessary, to increase foreign investments," the cabinet secretary added.

He said, "Food stocks should always be kept adequate. Private companies need to be allowed to import food products. The NBR has been directed to reduce source tax so that food importers get benefits.

"Besides, the government will not convert land that is not being used for cultivation into a demesne. No such decision has been made. This is just a rumour."

"Now expats don't have to pay any fee to send remittance. Bangladesh Bank (BB) has clarified the matter.

"Arrangements are being made so that investors can get all necessary licences and clearances from BIDA and don't have to visit the city corporation or municipality office," he said.