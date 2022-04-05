Must boil water before drinking: Dhaka Wasa MD

Netizens in the capital should boil tap water to make it safe for drinking, said Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) Managing Director (MD) Taksim A Khan.

"Don't drink unboiled water. This is a risk. We [Dhaka Wasa] always supply drinkable water.

"However, there have been reports of bacterial outbreaks in some places [of the capital] which account for 4 to 5% of our service area. This happened due to issues with the supply lines," he added.

The Dhaka Wasa boss made the remarks while attending a dialogue at the National Press Club on Tuesday.

It is better to drink boiled water as it prevents bacterial infections, Taksim said adding, "Our responsibility [to supply water] ends at a person's house."

Wasa will not be responsible if anyone falls sick due to dirty water reservoirs and tanks, he added.

Stating that how can people demand a planned water system in an unplanned city, the Dhaka Wasa boss said, "Despite all odds, we (Dhaka Wasa) are trying to solve the sufferings of the city dwellers."

"Besides, Dhaka will never become unlivable for the water-related problems," he added.