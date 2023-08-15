Must be careful to prevent repetition of unrest seen before Bangabandhu assassination: Momen

Momen said it would be good for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to make a research book documenting the events surrounding Bangabandhu's death

Foreign Minister AK Abudl Momen. File Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister AK Abudl Momen. File Photo: Collected

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said the nation must be careful to prevent repetition of the kind of unrest seen prior to the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"The kind of unrest that was created before Bangabandhu's death is the same situation being observed now," the minister said during a meeting organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the Foreign Service Academy on 15 August, on the occasion of the National Mourning Day.

He said, "It seems that some people have stepped up to create such situations again…

"We have to be careful. We have to take a special position, because we know that very difficult times are coming."

Momen said, "Before the brutal assassination of Bangabandhu in 1975, several incidents of unrest took place in the country, including price hikes of goods [among others]." 

"Many people were visiting to Bangladesh then. Even Henry Kissinger [former US secretary of state] came to Dhaka," he added.

Momen said it would be good for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to make a research book documenting the events surrounding Bangabandhu's death.

"The situations before and after his murder, how it happened, what people of other countries said later, diplomats of countries who visited Dhaka at the time – it would be good for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to make a research book on those stories."

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / Bangabandhu Assasination / 15 August

