Muslims observe holy Ashura in Bangladesh

Muslims across Bangladesh are observing the holy Ashura on Tuesday, marking the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), with religious fervour and solemnity.

On this day in the Hijri year of 61, Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), along with his family members and 72 followers, embraced martyrdom in the hands of Yazid's soldiers on Karbala maidan in Iraq to uphold the teachings of the Prophet.

The day is a public holiday.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate messages on the occasion.

In his message, the President said, "Islam is a religion of peace and harmony. No religion supports violence, hatred and conflict. On this holy day of Ashura, I wish for the establishment of equality, justice-based and peaceful society as well as unity, solidarity and continuous progress of the Muslim Ummah."

In her message, Prime Minister Hasina said, "We all keep upholding the message of the holy Ashura in our hearts and participate in public welfare work from our respective positions in establishing truth and justice in the national life and build a non-discriminatory, happy, prosperous and peaceful golden Bangladesh as dreamt by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

Members of the Shia community in Bangladesh have chalked out a slew of programmes to mark the day, including a traditional Tajia procession in the capital that will start from Imambara Husaini Dallan in Old Dhaka.

Adequate security measures have been taken around Imambara Husaini Dalan to ensure smooth observance of the Ashura.

Like previous years, nobody carrying bags, sharp weapons or flammable objects will be allowed to enter the venues of the holy Ashura programmes.

City dwellers have also been asked to refrain from lighting firecrackers on the day.

Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and private TV channels will air special programmes, highlighting the significance of the day.