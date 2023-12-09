Mushfiqur takes legal action against Ekattor TV over 'False Report'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 December, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 03:45 pm

Mushfiqur Rahim has sent a legal notice to Ekattor TV, a private television channel, for publishing a speculative video package aired during the ongoing Bangladesh-New Zealand Test series — associating his name with alleged "spot-fixing".

On behalf of the former Bangladeshi captain, the legal notice was served by his lawyer Shihab Uddin Khan on Saturday (9 December).

The notice demands four key actions within 48 hours: immediate removal of the report from social media and digital platforms, telecast of an apology, issuance of a press release containing the apology, and a warning to the reporter against such actions in the future.

"Mushfiq's reputation has been tarnished at family, social and personal level due to that report. He has had an emotionally devastating time for this," the legal notice reads.

The issued notice emphasises that the publication of such a report on a reputable channel like Ekattor TV is unexpected and does not align with the principles of journalism.

In the first innings of the Dhaka Test against New Zealand, Veteran batter Mushfiqur made a schoolboy error and created an unwanted record of becoming the first-ever Bangladesh batter to be dismissed for "obstructing the field".

Pushing the ball away after defending a delivery, he violated cricketing laws, as batters are not allowed to handle the ball while or after playing a delivery.

The mode of dismissal sparked criticism and even trolls on social media in the past few days. 

However, Ekattor TV took it a step further. They created a speculative video report and aired it on 6 December on YouTube and Facebook accusing Mushfiqur of potentially being involved in 'spot-fixing'.

The package mentioned the issue of 'spot-fixing', stating that BCB and ICC may also investigate the matter.

