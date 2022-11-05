Mushfiqur Rahman joins as new CEO of PPP Authority 

Dr Md Mushfiqur Rahman has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA).

He took over the duties of the new office on 2 November, reads a press release.

He joined the Bangladesh Civil Service in 1994. Mushfiqur Rahman previously held the position of director general of the Islamic Foundation.

Apart from serving in the Cabinet Department as an additional secretary, he worked for the Road Transport and Highways Department, Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

He actively took part in various types of innovative and service-oriented information and communication technology, development activities, education, disaster response, and social protection programmes.

He successfully carried out various development programmes of the government by coordinating between public and private organisations and law enforcement agencies.

Mushfiqur Rahman was born in the Bogra district. He achieved both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) in Mymensingh. Later, he received his Ph.D from BAU and a Master's in Governance and Development from BRAC University.

