Mushfiqur Rahman joins as new CEO of PPP Authority 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 November, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 05:18 pm

Related News

Mushfiqur Rahman joins as new CEO of PPP Authority 

TBS Report
05 November, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 05:18 pm
Mushfiqur Rahman joins as new CEO of PPP Authority 

Dr Md Mushfiqur Rahman has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA). 

He took over the duties of the new office on 2 November, reads a press release. 

He joined the Bangladesh Civil Service in 1994. Mushfiqur Rahman previously held the position of director general of the Islamic Foundation.

Apart from serving in the Cabinet Department as an additional secretary, he worked for the Road Transport and Highways Department, Ministry of Cultural Affairs. 

He actively took part in various types of innovative and service-oriented information and communication technology, development activities, education, disaster response, and social protection programmes. 

He successfully carried out various development programmes of the government by coordinating between public and private organisations and law enforcement agencies. 

Mushfiqur Rahman was born in the Bogra district. He achieved both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) in Mymensingh. Later, he received his Ph.D from BAU and a Master's in Governance and Development from BRAC University.
 

PPP Authority

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wagtail hunting insect. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

'The Wagtail, in a winking, with terror rose and disappeared'

3h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: View of a COP27 sign on the road leading to the conference area in Egypt&#039;s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh town as the city prepares to host the COP27 summit next month, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Sayed Sheasha/File Photo

'Bring in the community-level leaders' voice to the policy-making space throughout the year'

9h | Panorama
By 2050, over 13 million internal climate migrants and around 27% of all South Asian climate migrants are projected to be from Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

Private sector solutions are critical for Bangladesh’s Climate Action

1d | Panorama
Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Now is the time to develop Ctg port as a transshipment port: Chairman

Now is the time to develop Ctg port as a transshipment port: Chairman

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Teen files case over death of cat in Munshiganj; Autopsy performed

4h | Videos
Key factors of England-Sri Lanka match

Key factors of England-Sri Lanka match

4h | Videos
Kazi Ghiyasuddin's 'The Work of Creation 2' at Bengal gallery

Kazi Ghiyasuddin's 'The Work of Creation 2' at Bengal gallery

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding', says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

5
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?