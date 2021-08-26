Murderers of 15 August wanted to turn Bangladesh into Pakistan: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that the assassins of 15 August, 1975 wanted to make Bangladesh a Pakistani-style state.

However, their attempts have failed, the PM said at a discussion organised by Dhaka Metropolitan Awami League North marking the National Mourning Day. 

The PM joined the meeting virtually from Ganabhaban on Thursday.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members were brutally killed by some disgruntled army men on the fateful night of 15 August, 1975 and this carnage is touted as the ugliest chapter of the nation's history.

The day is observed as National Mourning Day. 
 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / 15 August 1975

