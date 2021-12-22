Murder case leads to double murder in Brahmanbaria: Police

Two people have been shot to death owing to enmity spurring from a murder case in Nabinagar upazila of Brahmanbaria, said police.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mollah Mohammad Shahin came up with the information on Tuesday night.

Nathghar union parishad chairman candidate Ershadul Haque, 35, and his assistant Badal Sarker, 25, were shot dead in Kurighar village of Nathghar union of the upazila on 17 December.

Ershadul's brother Akhtaruzzaman filed a case in the incident against 15 people.

Police have arrested one of the accused Arshadul Islam Rabbi, 37, from Biddyanagar area of Kasba upazila in the district. He hails from Kazipara area of the sadar upazila and was trying to flee to India.

According to police sources, Ershadul's cousin Saidullah, 30, was murdered on 1 April, 2019.

Ershadul filed a case against 20 people including his neighbour Abu Nasir and his son Nazrul Islam in the incident.

With a promise of dismissing the case, Ershadul took Tk80 lakh from the accused but later did not withdraw the case. Recently, Nazrul's father Abu Nasir was sent to jail in that case, said police.

Enraged by this, Nazrul planned to kill Ershadul.

ASP Mollah Mohammad Shahin said, "Rabbi said that to avoid being arrested in a robbery case he had been staying with Nazrul for the past one month."

In a pre-planned murder, he and Nazrul went to the location of the incident on two motorcycles.

Rabbi obstructed the path of the motorcycle Ershadul was on and then Nazrul shot him and Badal to death.

The ASP also said that soon after the incident Nazrul and Rabbi moved toward the city and dispersed.

Rabbi will be presented in court on Wednesday and if anyone else is involved in the incident is being investigated, added the ASP.