Murder case filed in Ctg fire incident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 February, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 06:19 pm

Related News

Murder case filed in Ctg fire incident

TBS Report
23 February, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 06:19 pm
Murder case filed in Ctg fire incident

A murder case has been filed in the fire incident at the Andarkilla Cooperative Market in Chattogram accusing anonymous miscreants of setting fire in a pre-planned manner killing a man on Tuesday night. 

Khorshedul Alam, a nephew of the deceased Md Idris, filed the murder case on Wednesday as the plaintiff with the city's Kotwali police station claiming that the fire at the cooperative market in Andarkilla was pre-planned. 

Kotwali police station OC Jahidul Kabir told The Business Standard that a nephew of Idris, who died in the fire at the cooperative market, has filed a murder case. 

"In the case, unidentified persons have been accused of murder by arson in a planned manner. We are investigating the incident," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a fire broke out at the cooperative market adjacent to Andarkilla Jamison Red Crescent Matrisadan Hospital in which six shops including a fridge and air-conditioner repair shop, a lathe, and a surgical shop were gutted. The body of Md

Idris (40) was recovered from Alam Engineering Lathe Machine Shop after the fire. 

Plaintiff of the case Khorshedul told TBS that there is no fire in the lathe shop.

"Our family has been running these shops for the past 60 years. We have a long-standing dispute with the owner of the site, Islamabad Town Properties and there is a High Court stay order in this regard," he said. 

He alleged and suspected that the shops were set on a fire to evict them because of the dispute. 

However, no comment of Islamabad Town Properties was received in this regard.
 

Top News

fire / CTG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

9h | Panorama
The tiger hill vantage point provides a stunning view of the Himalayas, including the world&#039;s third highest peak, Kanchenjunga. PHOTO: TANJILA TASABA MUMU

Exploring the beauty of Darjeeling: A journey through hills

9h | Explorer
Photo: TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships. What’s next?

10h | Panorama
In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

40m | TBS Stories
Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

9h | TBS SPORTS
Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

21h | TBS SPORTS
Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

10h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

5
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat

6
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business