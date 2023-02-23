Murder case filed in Ctg fire incident

A murder case has been filed in the fire incident at the Andarkilla Cooperative Market in Chattogram accusing anonymous miscreants of setting fire in a pre-planned manner killing a man on Tuesday night.

Khorshedul Alam, a nephew of the deceased Md Idris, filed the murder case on Wednesday as the plaintiff with the city's Kotwali police station claiming that the fire at the cooperative market in Andarkilla was pre-planned.

Kotwali police station OC Jahidul Kabir told The Business Standard that a nephew of Idris, who died in the fire at the cooperative market, has filed a murder case.

"In the case, unidentified persons have been accused of murder by arson in a planned manner. We are investigating the incident," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a fire broke out at the cooperative market adjacent to Andarkilla Jamison Red Crescent Matrisadan Hospital in which six shops including a fridge and air-conditioner repair shop, a lathe, and a surgical shop were gutted. The body of Md

Idris (40) was recovered from Alam Engineering Lathe Machine Shop after the fire.

Plaintiff of the case Khorshedul told TBS that there is no fire in the lathe shop.

"Our family has been running these shops for the past 60 years. We have a long-standing dispute with the owner of the site, Islamabad Town Properties and there is a High Court stay order in this regard," he said.

He alleged and suspected that the shops were set on a fire to evict them because of the dispute.

However, no comment of Islamabad Town Properties was received in this regard.

