Shahzreh files murder case against Transcom CEO Simeen Rahman, her son for 'killing' elder brother

(From the left) Shahzreh Huq, the youngest daughter of Bangladesh's Transcom Group Chairman Latifur Rahman, Transcom Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Simeen Rahman (M), Simeen's son and Transcom Limited's Head of Transformation Zaraif Ayat Hossain (R).

Shahzreh Huq, daughter of the late chairman of Transcom Group, has sued her elder sister, the current Transcom Group CEO Simeen Rahman, nephew Zaraif Ayat Hossain and 11 others on the charge of killing their brother Arshad Waliur Rahman.

The case was filed with the Gulshan Police Station of the capital on Friday (22 March).

The other defendants in the case are Simeen Rahman's son and Transcom Limited's Head of Transformation Zaraif Ayat Hossain, Executive Director of Corporate Affairs (Law) Fakhruzzaman Bhuiyan (60), Director of Corporate Finance Kamrul Hasan (61), Manager of Corporate Affairs Selina Sultana (45), Manager of Corporate Affairs KH Md Shahadat Hossain (50), Manager (Medical Affairs) of Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Murad Hossain (50), Marketing and Sales Department Executive Director Dr Md Mujahidul Islam (55), Md Zahid Hossain (55), Arshad's chef Rafiq (55) and his driver Mirazul (40).

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Gulshan Division deputy commissioner confirmed the news with The Business Standard.

"The case was filed on Friday night," he said.

A file photo of Arshad Waliur Rahman, elder brother of Tanscom sisters Simeen and Shahzreh. Photo: Collected

Earlier on 21 February, Shahzreh Huq, daughter of the late chairman of Transcom Group, sued her elder sister, the current Transcom Group CEO Simeen Rahman and mother, Shahnaz Rahman, the current chairman of the group, in a dispute over properties and company shares worth more than Tk10,000 crore.

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) then arrested five Transcom Group officials on 22 February in connection with the three cases filed by Shahzreh.

According to the case document, Simeen and her accomplices tried to illegally acquire around Tk10,000 crore worth of property of her father Latifur Rahman through fabricated deeds of settlements.

The case documents also read that Latifur Rahman had left Tk100 crore in FDRs across multiple banks upon his death.

The plaintiff accuses her mother and sister Simeen of unevenly distributing the FDRs.

The rest are accused of aiding to embezzle the funds.

The case document also says that the plaintiff was informed that she received 4,270 shares, her brother Arshad Waliur Rahman received 4,270 shares, and her sister Simeen got 14,160 shares.

However, the plaintiff claims she never signed the transfer deed and nor did her father.

The plaintiff Shahzreh Huq alleges that the accused fabricated these documents.