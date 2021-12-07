Murad’s recent remarks embarrassed party, govt: Information Minister

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has said both the government and Awami League felt embarrassed with the indecent remarks of State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murad Hasan who resigned today.

"We've noticed some changes in Murad over the past few days and his recent remarks embarrassed both the government and the party. That's why the Prime Minister has asked him to quit," he said while talking to reporters at the secretariat on Tuesday.

Gias Uddin, public relations officer of Murad, submitted his resignation letter to the cabinet around 3pm, he said.

Replying to a question, the minister said Murad is the Health Affairs secretary of Jamalpur district unit Awami League and they will decide whether Murad will remain there in his post or not.



Replying to another question, Hasan said, "Murad made his remarks without any consultation with the party and the prime minister."

Earlier in the day, Murad Hasan resigned as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting following the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for his offensive and indecent remarks on women.

The under-fire junior minister submitted his resignation letter to the prime minister on Tuesday citing "personal reasons" for quitting his job.

Murad Hassan had been under increasing criticism by various quarters for his disrespectful remarks on women in an interview on social media. A number of audios and videos containing indecent remarks by Murad Hasan also went viral on social media during the last few days.

A two-year-old phone conversation of the junior minister with actor Mamnun Hasan Emon and actress Mahiya Mahi recently went viral on social media. In that audio clip, Murad made "derogatory comments" on the actress, threatened her and gave her an alleged indecent proposal.

On Monday, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked State Minister for Information Murad Hasan to resign from the cabinet by Tuesday for his recent derogatory remarks on social media.

Demanding his immediate resignation, women and rights bodies and political parties slammed Murad for the indecent remarks he made against women.

