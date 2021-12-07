Murad Hasan apologises for his derogatory remarks

After resigning as state minister for information, Murad Hasan has apologised for his recent derogatory remarks.

In a Facebook post today, he said, "Forgive me if I have done anything wrong or if my words have hurt mothers and sisters."

"I will abide by all the decisions of honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for life," he added.

Earlier in the day, Murad Hasan resigned citing "personal reasons". He sent the resignation letter to the Information Ministry and it was later sent to the Cabinet.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, on Monday evening, told journalists that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked Murad Hasan to step down over derogatory remarks on the daughter of BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

Murad has been in the spotlight for the last couple of days over his derogatory remarks.

Amid the criticisms, a leaked phone conversation of the state minister with an actress drew flak on Monday.

Subsequently, top Awami League leaders said if the allegations against the state minister were proved to be true, the party would take action against him.

Murad Hasan made hateful and racist remarks about Tarique Rahman's daughter Zaima Rahman a few days ago. Besides, in the leaked phone conversation, he was heard threatening the actress in abusive words.

Many Awami League leaders said the two back-to-back incidents involving the state minister embarrassed the government and the party too.

Despite being criticised for commenting on the BNP leader's daughter, Murad Hasan told the BBC on Sunday night that he would not withdraw his comments and he had done nothing wrong.

But the incident sparked controversy in the political arena as BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir demanded the resignation of the state minister.

Murad Hasan was elected Member of Parliament from Jamalpur-4 constituency in the 11th Parliamentary Election. He was also elected from the same constituency in 2008. When the government was formed in 2019, Murad Hasan was given the responsibility of the State Minister for Health. Five months later, on 19 May of the same year, his office was changed to State Minister for Information.