Munzereen Shahid shares her victory story

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 11:00 am

Related News

Munzereen Shahid shares her victory story

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 11:00 am
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

When we talk about learning Spoken English online, a name that always pops up, is Munzereen Shahid. She is currently an author, teacher, and the Head of HR at 10 Minute School.

"When the pandemic hit our country at the beginning stage, that's when I started making educational content on learning English. To be honest, I was quite frustrated sitting home, as I couldn't go to the office, meet up with my friends, and the list goes on," said Munzereen. "That moment was a turning point for me as I had to manage everything while being isolated at home, while trying to do achieve my goals."

Because of not giving up, Munzereen kept on continuing to make videos, after which she received the Silver Play Button from YouTube, demonstrating how successful she became.

Just like her, a lot of women leaders have overcome challenges to achieve their dreams.

We are celebrating 50 years of independence by taking inspiration from the women around us. They have stories of resilience and determination, of women who broke free of personal and societal shackles. These are the stories of overcoming crippling odds. These are her victory stories. Dabur partnered with The Business Standard to highlight such tales of inspiration. Five stop entries will be selected to represent the women who have achieved the most against the odds.

For more details visit victory.tbsnews.net

Munzereen Shahid / Victory story / success

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Rethink Education: Celebrating the first anniversary of IFNB in Dhaka

2h | Pursuit
Shahid&#039;s tour operating company Petro Aviation did well before the pandemic hit, they organised corporate tours and gained lucrative deals. Photo: Courtesy

The pandemic destroyed Hasan Shahid’s business but he refuses to give up

2h | Panorama
In China, shortages of coal drove prices of solid fuel to 1,908.20 yuan per metric ton, leading to power cuts and industrial shutdowns. Photo: Bloomberg

The power crunch just made renewables stronger

20h | Panorama
Gyre Engineering: A startup that helps bring unique product ideas to life

Gyre Engineering: A startup that helps bring unique product ideas to life

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Convulsions of children will be cured by Marijuana

Convulsions of children will be cured by Marijuana

14h | Videos
Why Isha Khan's grave is in Gazipur?

Why Isha Khan's grave is in Gazipur?

14h | Videos
Lingerie makers invest more in skills, plants

Lingerie makers invest more in skills, plants

14h | Videos
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi: A Progressive Cinema with a solid message

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqi: A Progressive Cinema with a solid message

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
The BJMC has been producing a mere 2,000 Sonali bags per day on a trial basis. Photo: Saikat Bhadra.
Panorama

Why hasn’t the Sonali Bag taken off as yet?