Munzereen Shahid shares her victory story

When we talk about learning Spoken English online, a name that always pops up, is Munzereen Shahid. She is currently an author, teacher, and the Head of HR at 10 Minute School.

"When the pandemic hit our country at the beginning stage, that's when I started making educational content on learning English. To be honest, I was quite frustrated sitting home, as I couldn't go to the office, meet up with my friends, and the list goes on," said Munzereen. "That moment was a turning point for me as I had to manage everything while being isolated at home, while trying to do achieve my goals."

Because of not giving up, Munzereen kept on continuing to make videos, after which she received the Silver Play Button from YouTube, demonstrating how successful she became.

Just like her, a lot of women leaders have overcome challenges to achieve their dreams.

We are celebrating 50 years of independence by taking inspiration from the women around us. They have stories of resilience and determination, of women who broke free of personal and societal shackles. These are the stories of overcoming crippling odds. These are her victory stories. Dabur partnered with The Business Standard to highlight such tales of inspiration. Five stop entries will be selected to represent the women who have achieved the most against the odds.

For more details visit victory.tbsnews.net