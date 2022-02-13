Muntassir Mamoon says a ‘somewhat acceptable’ person will do for the EC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 February, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 09:37 pm

Related News

Muntassir Mamoon says a ‘somewhat acceptable’ person will do for the EC

TBS Report
13 February, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 09:37 pm
Muntassir Mamoon says a ‘somewhat acceptable’ person will do for the EC

Writer and historian Muntassir Mamoon suggested that forming an Election Commission that can be "somewhat acceptable" will do.

"Many have called for forming an EC that is acceptable and credible to all, but such a person cannot be found in this country. Even Bangabandhu was not acceptable to all. No one is completely neutral" he said, after the third meeting of the EC search committee with eminent citizens on Sunday.

Muntassir Mamoon said, "I have recommended an inclusive Election Commission. We have to give civil society emphasis, and it is also better to include someone from the minorities.

"I personally think that it is not possible for the Election Commission alone to hold a fair election. There are many partners in a fair election, such as political parties, the administration, and locals in the constituency. So everything should not be imposed on the Election Commission which can only conduct elections."

He said, "Many of us are giving a set of recommendations but the power of the search committee is limited. We have to accept that the President will appoint the EC according to the law, so there is no point in talking too much. It will bring no result." 

The search committee for the formation of the Election Commission (EC) will disclose names proposed for the post of chief election commissioner and other commissioners on Monday. 

The search committee had two meetings with eminent citizens of the country on Saturday.

Invited citizens asked the search committee to select individuals who are honest, competent and brave, and believe in the spirit of the liberation war. They also suggested women, minorities, and media representatives for the new EC.
 

Top News

Search committee / Election Commission (EC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are about 6,000 flower farmers in Jhikargacha, Jessore, who are bracing for massive losses this year, yet again. Picture: Mumit M/TBS

An unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

10h | Panorama
Exploration of gas fields will not meet the growing demand immediately, but extensive exploration effort must be taken up straight away Photo Credit: UNB

‘We are heading towards a high energy price regime’

13h | Interviews
Photo: Courtesy

Ace the perfect Basanta look with Shesher Kobita

12h | Mode
A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi youth invents robotic hand

Bangladeshi youth invents robotic hand

4h | Videos
The secrets behind ghost writing

The secrets behind ghost writing

4h | Videos
Olympic panda mascot souvenirs are in high demand in Beijing

Olympic panda mascot souvenirs are in high demand in Beijing

7h | Videos
Rare Dumba farm in Sathkhira

Rare Dumba farm in Sathkhira

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director