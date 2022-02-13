Muntassir Mamoon says a ‘somewhat acceptable’ person will do for the EC

Writer and historian Muntassir Mamoon suggested that forming an Election Commission that can be "somewhat acceptable" will do.

"Many have called for forming an EC that is acceptable and credible to all, but such a person cannot be found in this country. Even Bangabandhu was not acceptable to all. No one is completely neutral" he said, after the third meeting of the EC search committee with eminent citizens on Sunday.

Muntassir Mamoon said, "I have recommended an inclusive Election Commission. We have to give civil society emphasis, and it is also better to include someone from the minorities.

"I personally think that it is not possible for the Election Commission alone to hold a fair election. There are many partners in a fair election, such as political parties, the administration, and locals in the constituency. So everything should not be imposed on the Election Commission which can only conduct elections."

He said, "Many of us are giving a set of recommendations but the power of the search committee is limited. We have to accept that the President will appoint the EC according to the law, so there is no point in talking too much. It will bring no result."

The search committee for the formation of the Election Commission (EC) will disclose names proposed for the post of chief election commissioner and other commissioners on Monday.

The search committee had two meetings with eminent citizens of the country on Saturday.

Invited citizens asked the search committee to select individuals who are honest, competent and brave, and believe in the spirit of the liberation war. They also suggested women, minorities, and media representatives for the new EC.

