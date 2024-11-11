Muntaha murder: 4 people, including house tutor, remanded for 5 days

Public prosecutor Ashiq Uddin Ashuk of Sylhet said the plaintiff's lawyers had asked for a 7-day remand, but were granted five

From left: Marzia Akhter Sumi alias Shamima, her mother Alifjan Begum, and Nazma Begum. Picture of another accused could not be found. Photo: Collected
From left: Marzia Akhter Sumi alias Shamima, her mother Alifjan Begum, and Nazma Begum. Picture of another accused could not be found. Photo: Collected

A court today (11 November) granted a 5-day remand for each of the four, including former tutor Marzia Akther Sumi, arrested in connection with the murder of child Muntaha Akhtar Zerin of Kanaighat, Sylhet.

Judge Kazi Abu Jaher Badal of Sylhet Judicial Magistrate Court granted the remand order.

Public prosecutor Ashiq Uddin Ashuk of Sylhet said the plaintiff's lawyers had asked for a 7-day remand, but were granted five. 

Those remanded are Marzia Akhter Sumi alias Shamima (25), her mother Alifjan Begum (55), their neighbours Islam Uddin (40) and Nazma Begum (35).

Among them, Sumi was arrested by the police on Saturday (9 November) night. 

Alifjan was caught red-handed by locals while trying to dump the child's body in a pond located near the houses of the two families.

After Alifjan was caught by Munataha's family members, police detained Alifjan and her daughters Sumi and Kutubjan from their home for their involvement in the crime.

Based on information provided by the trio, police then detained three more people, he said. Two of them were identified as Nizam Uddin and Islam Uddin, while the third person is yet to be identified.

After Muntaha's body was recovered earlier yesterday, Kanaighat police OC Md Abdul Awal said, adding there was a rope tied around the child's neck and there were several wounds on her body.

Her body was recovered from a pond near her house. 

Muntaha had been missing since 3 November, the day she went out in the afternoon to play with other children. As frantic searches throughout the area failed to trace her, the family took to social media seeking public help to find the child.

Very soon, netizens across social media joined the efforts to find her. A group of expatriates also announced a Tk1 lakh reward in their Facebook posts for anyone who can find the child and catch the kidnapper.

Sumi, who was Muntaha Aktar Jerin's home tutor, killed the six-year-old  several hours after abducting her on the night of 3 November driven by her grudge over getting fired by the child's parents, police have said.

Shamim Ahmed, the father of the deceased Muntahar, said after starting teaching, Sumi would often throw away Muntaha's clothes without telling anyone. 

When asked, she would often say it was not right for a child to wear such expensive clothes. 

He also said a lot of Muntaha's clothes were found from Sumi's house. 

