Munshiganj's Project Hilsa, Leaf Lounge fined Tk5 lakh for hygiene violations

TBS Report
19 January, 2024, 10:05 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 10:13 am

Project Hilsa, located near Mawa Ghat, was fined Tk3 lakh and Leaf Lounge, situated near the north toll plaza of the Padma Bridge, was fined Tk2 lakh

Bangladesh Safe Food Authority (BSFA) Executive Magistrate Md Akhtaruzzaman and the District Food Safety Officer Maroofa Haque conducted a raid in restaurants on Thursday (18 January).

Two restaurants, Project Hilsa and Leaf Lounge, have been fined Tk5 lakh by the Bangladesh Safe Food Authority (BSFA) due to poor hygiene standards. 

Project Hilsa, located near Mawa Ghat, was fined Tk3 lakh and Leaf Lounge, situated near the north toll plaza of the Padma Bridge, was fined Tk2 lakh in a drive led by BSFA Executive Magistrate Md Akhtaruzzaman and the District Food Safety Officer Maroofa Haque on Thursday (18 January) afternoon. 

"The restaurants were fined for their unhygienic environment and for using unlabeled food products," said Maroofa Haque, the district food safety officer. 

"In addition to the fines, the food workers in these restaurants will be brought under training for Food Safety Management," she added.

