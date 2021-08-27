Munshiganj youth beaten dead in Padma Bridge project, 9 held

A youth was beaten to death on suspicion of theft in the Padma bridge project at the Mawa intersection in Munshiganj's Louhajong upazila on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Julhas Hawlader, an auto rickshaw driver hailing from Kumarbhog Padma Bridge Rehabilitation Centre.

Allegedly, the security guards and workers of the Padma Bridge project beat him around 6 am on suspicion, leaving critically injured.

Upon receiving the news, his relatives went to the spot and rescued Julhas. He was later taken to Srinagar Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead.

Police have arrested nine workers of the Padma Bridge project in connection with the incident.

The detainees are Selim, Rabbi, Tapu, Al-Amin, Arif, Abdul Mannan, Israfil, Rubel and Sushanta.

Louhajong Police Station Officer-in-Charge Alamgir Hossain confirmed the news and said security personnel and workers detained Julhas on suspicion of being a thief when he entered the Padma Bridge project near his house.

"At that time 10-12 people beat him with an iron rod," he added.

Srinagar-Louhajong Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Asaduzzaman said police launched an operation soon after the incident.

"We were able to arrest nine accused workers engaged in security and labour work of Padma Bridge by conducting raids in different places," he said.

Shahana, the sister of the slain youth, said, "I don't know how my brother got into the Padma Bridge project. My brother is not a thief."