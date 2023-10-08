Munshiganj trawler capsize: 3 bodies recovered, 3 children still missing

Three dead bodies have been recovered so far from the tourist trawler that sank in the Meghna river in Munshiganj after being struck by a bulkhead around 6pm on Friday (6 October).

The deceased are Shumona, 28, Jannatul Marwa, 8 and Sabbir Hossain, 40.

Among them, the body of Sabbir Hossain was recovered from Munshiganj's Gazaria part of Meghna around 10am today (8 October). Jannatul Marwa's body was found floating in the Mohanpur area of Chandpur.

Earlier on Saturday, the body of Sumona was recovered from the Ramzan Beg area of Munshiganj sadar.

Meanwhile, three of the children are still missing. They are Jannatul Mawa, 6, Jannatul Ferdous Safa, 3, and Imat, 2.

The rescue operation was temporarily suspended last evening due to inclement weather. But the Navy, Coast Guard, Fire Service, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) and Naval Police resumed the coordinated rescue operation from 6am today.

Obaidul Karim, deputy director of BIWTA Narayanganj region, said the strong current in Meghna and the depth of water is hampering rescue operations.

On Friday evening, a trawler carrying 11 passengers capsized in the Meghna river in Gazaria near Munshiganj Chor Kishoreganj ferry ghat.

Two trawlers moored at the ferry terminal swiftly rescued five passengers from the scene, but the other six, including 5 children, went missing.