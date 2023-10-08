Munshiganj trawler capsize: 3 bodies recovered, 3 children still missing

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 October, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 12:24 pm

Related News

Munshiganj trawler capsize: 3 bodies recovered, 3 children still missing

The strong current in Meghna and the depth of water is hampering rescue operations, Obaidul Karim, deputy director of BIWTA Narayanganj region said

TBS Report
08 October, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 12:24 pm
Screengrab from video of rescue operation
Screengrab from video of rescue operation

Three dead bodies have been recovered so far from the tourist trawler that sank in the Meghna river in Munshiganj after being struck by a bulkhead around 6pm on Friday (6 October).

The deceased are Shumona, 28, Jannatul Marwa, 8 and Sabbir Hossain, 40. 

Among them, the body of Sabbir Hossain was recovered from Munshiganj's Gazaria part of Meghna around 10am today (8 October). Jannatul Marwa's body was found floating in the Mohanpur area of Chandpur.

Earlier on Saturday, the body of Sumona was recovered from the Ramzan Beg area of Munshiganj sadar.

Meanwhile, three of the children are still missing. They are Jannatul Mawa, 6, Jannatul Ferdous Safa, 3, and Imat, 2. 

The rescue operation was temporarily suspended last evening due to inclement weather. But the Navy, Coast Guard, Fire Service, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) and Naval Police resumed the coordinated rescue operation from 6am today.

Obaidul Karim, deputy director of BIWTA Narayanganj region, said the strong current in Meghna and the depth of water is hampering rescue operations.

On Friday evening, a trawler carrying 11 passengers capsized in the Meghna river in Gazaria near Munshiganj Chor Kishoreganj ferry ghat. 

Two trawlers moored at the ferry terminal swiftly rescued five passengers from the scene, but the other six, including 5 children, went missing.

Top News

Munshiganj / trawler capsize / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

3h | Panorama
The median delay of ambulances is 85 minutes. But when calculating the time delay only for the daytime, the median is 102 minutes. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amidst all this development, how about a lane for ambulances?

3h | Panorama
These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

1d | Features
Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

36m | TBS Career
As many Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza in the past century and a half

As many Israeli-Palestinian conflicts in Gaza in the past century and a half

16h | TBS World
Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

17h | TBS Stories
Tk 33,000 crore has returned to the bank in two months

Tk 33,000 crore has returned to the bank in two months

18h | TBS Economy