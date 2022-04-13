Munshiganj teacher hurting religious sentiments: Education board probe body begins investigation

TBS Report
13 April, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 02:35 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A committee formed to probe into the incident circling school teacher Hriday Mandal in a case filed over "hurting religious sentiment" has begun its investigation.

Abdul Hai Talukder, principal of Government Haraganga College in Munshiganj – the only member of the investigation body – inspected the classrooms of Binodpur Ramkumar High School and spoke to its teachers early Wednesday morning.

Talukder said he has been tasked to look into the much-talked-about incident by the Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

He has five working days to submit his findings to the authorities concerned.

Talukder said, "I will try to access the recording made by the students which would help to prove if the teacher actually made offensive comments," adding that is the purpose of the whole investigation.

"I have plans to record statements from the students, teachers and other stakeholders of the school regarding the allegations made against Hriday Mandal."

The principal also assured that his only role there is to conduct the probe. "Whether or not Hriday will be able to teach at the school again is in the hands of the school authorities."

School teacher Hriday Mandal was released from Munshiganj jail after securing bail after 19 days of his arrest in the case on Sunday (April 10).

His arrest sparked protests from rights groups from home and abroad calling for his immediate release. The rights groups denounced his arrest as an attempt to curtail freedom of expression and science education in the country.

After his release, Hriday said the allegations brought against him are false. Besides, he sought security from the state.

Hriday, a science teacher of Binodpur Ramkumar High School, was arrested on 22 March after an electrician of the school, lodged a complaint with Sadar police station on charge of hurting religious sentiment.

