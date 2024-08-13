Munshiganj students welcome policemen who rejoined work with flowers

The members of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and general students today (13 August) welcomed the policemen who rejoined their work in Munshiganj after nearly a week of abstention since the fall Awami League government.

Munshiganj Superintendent of Police Aslam Khan along with district police officers were present during exchange of greetings held at Munshiganj Police Lines premises this afternoon.

The students called upon the police to stand by the country and the people to maintain peace, law and order in the country.