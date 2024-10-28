Munshiganj students set up no-profit shop, sell essentials at wholesale price

TBS Report
28 October, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 11:02 am

Munshiganj students set up no-profit shop, sell essentials at wholesale price

Students said they plan to run the no-profit shop for an hour to an hour and a half every morning before heading to their educational institutes until the prices of vegetables and essential daily goods decrease in the market

Students set up no-profit shop in Munshiganj&#039;s supermarket area to sell essential commodities at wholesale prices on Monday, 28 October 2024. Photo: TBS
Students set up no-profit shop in Munshiganj's supermarket area to sell essential commodities at wholesale prices on Monday, 28 October 2024. Photo: TBS

Students in Munshiganj have set up a "no-profit shop" to ease the burden on low- and middle-income families as the prices of essential commodities keep rising in the markets.  

People were seen purchasing retail goods at wholesale prices from the shop under the banner of "Students of Munshiganj" in Munshiganj's supermarket area this morning (28 October).

The shop offers various types of vegetables, eggs, potatoes, and a total of 15 types of daily essentials. Locals expressed relief at being able to buy these products at lower prices than the open market. 

Lalon, a student member of the organisation, explained that because they sell at wholesale prices, customers can buy each product cheaper than the open market. 

"Saving even Tk20-50 is significant for many people in society. This initiative stems from that perspective," he said. 

"We plan to run the shop for an hour to an hour and a half every morning before heading to our educational institutions," he added. 

The goods in this no-profit shop are sourced directly from the farmers at wholesale prices, and the customers praised the effort. 

Sohag Ahmed, one of the entrepreneurs involved with the initiative, said it will continue as a volunteer activity until the prices of vegetables and essential daily goods decrease in the market.

