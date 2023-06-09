Munshiganj Sadar AL's triennial conference being held after a decade

After a 10-year wait, Munshiganj Sadar upazila Awami League's triennial conference is set to be held tomorrow (10 June).

Organised at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium at Mathpara, the conference will be inaugurated by Mohammad Mohiuddin, the district Awami League president and council chairman.

The previous conference was held in 2013, forming a 67-member committee with Afsar Uddin Bhuiyan Afsuke as president and Shamsul Kabir Master as general secretary.

"All the preparations are almost completed to successfully hold the conference," Afsar said adding, "Now the decoration work of the conference place is going on. The stage is also ready."

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak will be present as the chief guest at the occasion.

Among others, Awami League Organising Secretary Mirza Azam MP, Munshiganj-3 MP Mrinal Kanti Das, and Legal Affairs Secretary Advocate Kazi Najibullah Hiru will be present as special guests.