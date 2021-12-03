Munshiganj Building Fire: Siblings succumb to burns at SHBU

A 6-year-old boy and his 3-year-old sister succumbed to the severe burns they suffered when their house was on fire, while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina Burn Unit in the capital on Thursday night.

Quoting doctor, officer-in-charge of Sadar police station (investigation) Rajib Khan said the victims' parents are struggling to survive.

Mother Shanta Begum (27), with 55 percent burns, and father Kawsar khan (36), with 60 percent burns, are currently undergoing treatment at the Hospital.

Earlier, a fire broke out on the second floor of Joynal Mia's four-storey building on Shah Cement Road in Char Muktarpur around 4:30 am on Thursday. Five people, including the four-member family above, were burnt while sleeping.

Another burnt neighbor Hritika Pal (4) was undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Primarily it was thought that the inferno was caused by a gas explosion resulting from a leak in the room, said the OC.

The incident was really tragic and the exact cause of the explosion is being investigated, said Munshiganj Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Hasib Sarkar.