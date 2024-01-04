Munshiganj-3: AL candidate's supporter 'shot dead'

A supporter of the Awami League (AL) nominated candidate from the Munshiganj-3 seat in the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls, has been allegedly shot dead by a rival group.

The incident took place in Mollakandi Union of Munshiganj Sadar Upazila at around 12:30am on Thursday (4 January).

Munshiganj Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Aminul Islam said, "Law and order forces are present at the scene. Now the situation is under control. Action will be taken depending on the investigation."

A supporter of the AL nominated candidate from the Munshiganj-3 seat, Advocate Mrinal Kanti Das, was shot and another supporter named Sohail was beaten by a group of people while they were in the campaign office.

Dalim was taken to Munshiganj General Hospital, but later he was sent to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) since he was in critical condition.

Another injured supporter, Sohail is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the supporters of the AL candidate from the Munshiganj-3 constituency, Mrinal Kanti Das, were in the campaign camp office. At around 12:30am, a group of 10 people led by Sohag and Shipon, supporters of independent candidate Faisal Biplab, attacked and fired at the camp.

Sohail was severely beaten.

When the locals came forward, the attackers fled.

Later, when the injured were rescued and sent to Munshiganj General Hospital, Dalim was referred to DMCH in critical condition. Dalim died in the morning while undergoing treatment

Munshiganj Sadar Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Khairul Hasan said, "He [Dalim] died in Dhaka Medical College in the early hours on Thursday."

In this regard, the independent candidate from Munshiganj-3 Constituency, Mohammad Faisal Biplab said, "Mrinal Kanti Das' defeat is very obvious. Because of this, his own camp is breaking up. He himself filed a case in our name. Knowing his defeat, Mrinal started a policy of planned assassination."

Meanwhile, Mrinal Kanti Das, said, "Since the announcement of the election schedule, the rebel candidate [Mohammad Faisal Biplab] has been carrying out reckless terrorist activities. An Awami League activist was shot dead and some were injured. Which was done by supporters of the rebel candidate. So that the people cannot vote for their desired candidate in a free, fair and peaceful environment and so that the general public does not come to the polling stations. A chaotic environment has been created under the direct patronage and guidance of the rebel candidate so that the election is questioned and debated."