Munshiganj-3: AL candidate's supporter 'shot dead'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 08:45 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 10:20 am

Related News

Munshiganj-3: AL candidate's supporter 'shot dead'

The incident took place in Mollakandi Union of Munshiganj Sadar Upazila at around 12:30am on Thursday

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 08:45 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 10:20 am
Representational image.
Representational image.

A supporter of the Awami League (AL) nominated candidate from the Munshiganj-3 seat in the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls, has been allegedly shot dead by a rival group. 

The incident took place in Mollakandi Union of Munshiganj Sadar Upazila at around 12:30am on Thursday (4 January).

Munshiganj Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Aminul Islam said, "Law and order forces are present at the scene. Now the situation is under control. Action will be taken depending on the investigation."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A supporter of the AL nominated candidate from the Munshiganj-3 seat, Advocate Mrinal Kanti Das, was shot and another supporter named Sohail was beaten by a group of people while they were in the campaign office. 

Dalim was taken to Munshiganj General Hospital, but later he was sent to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) since he was in critical condition. 

Another injured supporter, Sohail is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the supporters of the AL candidate from the Munshiganj-3 constituency, Mrinal Kanti Das, were in the campaign camp office. At around 12:30am, a group of 10 people led by Sohag and Shipon, supporters of independent candidate Faisal Biplab, attacked and fired at the camp.

Sohail was severely beaten.

When the locals came forward, the attackers fled.

Later, when the injured were rescued and sent to Munshiganj General Hospital, Dalim was referred to DMCH in critical condition. Dalim died in the morning while undergoing treatment

Munshiganj Sadar Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Khairul Hasan said, "He [Dalim] died in Dhaka Medical College in the early hours on Thursday."

In this regard, the independent candidate from Munshiganj-3 Constituency, Mohammad Faisal Biplab said, "Mrinal Kanti Das' defeat is very obvious. Because of this, his own camp is breaking up. He himself filed a case in our name. Knowing his defeat, Mrinal started a policy of planned assassination."

Meanwhile, Mrinal Kanti Das, said, "Since the announcement of the election schedule, the rebel candidate [Mohammad Faisal Biplab] has been carrying out reckless terrorist activities. An Awami League activist was shot dead and some were injured. Which was done by supporters of the rebel candidate. So that the people cannot vote for their desired candidate in a free, fair and peaceful environment and so that the general public does not come to the polling stations. A chaotic environment has been created under the direct patronage and guidance of the rebel candidate so that the election is questioned and debated."

Top News / Politics

Awami League / Munshiganj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not improving fast enough

4h | Panorama
Switch Bidyaniketan’s students do not memorise textbooks but are focused on the practical applications of everything they learn. Photo: Courtesy

Switch Bidyaniketan: A school where street children learn and earn

4h | Panorama
Two arduous weeks of negotiations ended with praise for Sultan Al Jaber and a ‘sweeping agreement’ that explicitly mentions ‘fossil fuels’ for the first time ever. Photo: Reuters

Look east to fix climate governance

4h | Panorama
With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

4h | Videos
Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

3h | Videos
Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

15h | Videos
Immigrants need language skills along with work skills

Immigrants need language skills along with work skills

16h | Videos