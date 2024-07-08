Munim Ferdous made new director of RAB's legal and media wing

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has appointed Lt Col Md Munim Ferdous as its new director of the legal and media wing.

He replaced Commander Arafat Islam who has been transferred to RAB-8, according to a notification signed by RAB Director General (DG) Barrister Md Harun-or-Rashid.

Besides, Lt Col Mohammad Abdur Rahman of RAB-4 has been transferred to RAB HQ's Operation Wing while Lt Col Kazi Jobair Alam Shovan has been transferred from RAB-8 to RAB-3 and Lt Col Feroze Kabir from RAB-3 to RAB-5, read the notice.