Munim Ferdous made new director of RAB's legal and media wing

Bangladesh

UNB
08 July, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 08:17 pm

Related News

Munim Ferdous made new director of RAB's legal and media wing

He replaced Commander Arafat Islam who has been transferred to RAB-8

UNB
08 July, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 08:17 pm
Lt Col Md Munim Ferdous. Photo: UNB
Lt Col Md Munim Ferdous. Photo: UNB

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has appointed Lt Col Md Munim Ferdous as its new director of the legal and media wing.

He replaced Commander Arafat Islam who has been transferred to RAB-8, according to a notification signed by RAB Director General (DG) Barrister Md Harun-or-Rashid.

Besides, Lt Col Mohammad Abdur Rahman of RAB-4 has been transferred to RAB HQ's Operation Wing while Lt Col Kazi Jobair Alam Shovan has been transferred from RAB-8 to RAB-3 and Lt Col Feroze Kabir from RAB-3 to RAB-5, read the notice.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

RAB / New Director / Legal and media wing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Poster of the documentery &quot;Downfall: The Case Against Boeing&quot; (2022) aired on Netflix. Photos: Courtesy of Netflix

Capitalising safety: The fall of Boeing

2h | Features
In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

12h | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

11h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Hezbollah Targets Major Israeli Sites

Hezbollah Targets Major Israeli Sites

1h | Videos
Bangla Blockade: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

Bangla Blockade: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

3h | Videos
What will Narendra Modi discuss with Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia?

What will Narendra Modi discuss with Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia?

2h | Videos
Boeing will plead guilt to criminal fraud charge

Boeing will plead guilt to criminal fraud charge

3h | Videos