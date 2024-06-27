Municipal mayor in Sylhet suspended over irregularities 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 June, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 05:08 pm

Related News

Municipal mayor in Sylhet suspended over irregularities 

The circular lists several reasons for the mayor’s removal

TBS Report
27 June, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 05:08 pm
Bishwanath municipality mayor Muhibur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Bishwanath municipality mayor Muhibur Rahman. Photo: Collected

Sylhet's Bishwanath municipality mayor Muhibur Rahman has been suspended over allegations of his involvement in irregularities.

A circular signed by Local Government Division Deputy Secretary Abdur Rahman was issued on Thursday (27 June) on his suspension.

The circular lists several reasons for the mayor's removal, including holding the monthly general meeting of the municipal council at his own residence, failing to convene the City Coordination Committee meeting, not providing copies of the monthly meeting minutes to the councillors, and not properly setting up municipal waste management facilities. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Moreover, he travelled to the UK on 24 June without obtaining permission from the local government department.

An investigation has found all the allegations against the mayor to be true. Therefore, he has been suspended in accordance with the Local Government (Municipality) Act, 2009.

Muhibur Rahman could not be reached over the phone despite several attempts for comments regarding his suspension.

Mayor Muhibur Rahman has been a topic of discussion at various times for different reasons. In the last national election, he garnered attention again as an independent candidate for the Sylhet-2 seat. He contested in that election without resigning from his position as mayor.

However, in the afternoon of the polling day, he boycotted the vote, citing irregularities and rigging. 

Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, president of the Sylhet District Awami League, won that election. 

Subsequently, Shafiqur was appointed as the minister of state for the expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry.

A few days after the election, some councillors of Bishwanath municipality accused mayor Muhibur Rahman of irregularities, corruption, and arbitrariness.

Top News

mayor / Sylhet / Bangaldesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Watching the sunrise at Sarangkot View Point, Nepal trip, 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Things I learned from all girls trips

2h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

What’s on your plate? The CEO Edition

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with a noisy coworker

1d | Pursuit
Although they can swim, Russell’s Vipers prefer dry spaces; small bushes and grass forests are their natural habitats. Photo: Collected

Where should you release a rescued Russell's Viper?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

India to face defending champion England in the second semifinal

India to face defending champion England in the second semifinal

1h | Videos
Russell's Viper: The Lethal Power of Venomous Snakes

Russell's Viper: The Lethal Power of Venomous Snakes

3h | Videos
Who are running for president of Iran?

Who are running for president of Iran?

3h | Videos
What the local ward councilor said about the eviction of Sadeeq Agro

What the local ward councilor said about the eviction of Sadeeq Agro

5h | Videos