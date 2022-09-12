Multiple vehicles robbed on Bangabandhu Expressway; robber dies while fleeing 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
12 September, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 09:52 am

Multiple vehicles robbed on Bangabandhu Expressway; robber dies while fleeing 

Multiple vehicles were robbed on one of the service lanes of Bangabandhu Expressway (Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway) during the early hours of Monday.

The incident occurred near the expressway's Keutkhali area under Sreenagar upazila at around 3am this day (12 September). 

Two people –  Imam Hossain, 17, and Hridoy, 18 – were seriously injured by the robbers with locally made sharp weapons.

According to the victims, a group of seven to eight robbers barricaded one of the service lanes of the expressway near the Keutkhali area around 3am and robbed multiple cars.

Meanwhile, one of the miscreants, yet to be identified, died after trying to flee the scene sensing the presence of the police.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Sreenagar police station OC Aminur Islam, "A police team was rushed to the spot of the incident after being informed. 

"The robbers quickly fled after sensing our presence. The body of one of the robbers was recovered from the scene."

Zakir Hossain, OC of Hasara Highway police station, said, "We have visited the scene. One robber died after tripping and hitting his head while trying to jump over the expressway divider. 

"The deceased is yet to be identified. His body will soon be sent to the Munshiganj General Hospital for autopsy."

