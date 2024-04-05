Multilateral Forums: PM likely to visit Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Gambia from 24 April to 6 May

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to visit Thailand, Saudi Arabia and The Gambia in April and May to attend important events of multilateral forums to be held in these countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is taking necessary preparations to finalise programmes regarding her tri-nation official tour, officials in Dhaka said on Friday.

The eightieth session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) will be held from 22 to 26 April at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok, Thailand.

The prime minister is likely to leave Dhaka for Bangkok on 24 April, said an official.

Guided by the theme "Leveraging digital innovation for sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific", the eightieth session will be an opportunity to strengthen region-wide cooperative action on leveraging digital innovation for the accelerated implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The session will bring together government leaders and ministers from across Asia and the Pacific and other key stakeholders to discuss how digital innovation can more inclusively contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals across multiple disciplines.

Moreover, participants will be able to identify opportunities to fully unleash the transformative potential of digital innovations and discuss pathways to strengthen their contribution to sustainable development.

A digital innovations fair will provide space to engage with a broad range of partners and stakeholders showcasing digital innovations that are already contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals across the region.

Meanwhile, the prime minister is likely to attend the special meeting of the World Economic Forum on "Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development" to be held in Riyadh on 28–29 April.

According to initial plan, she will be in Riyadh on April 28.

The special meeting will help public and private sector leaders address shared global challenges.

The meeting will also advance key Forum initiatives in the region and beyond. It aims to bridge the growing North-South divide, which has further widened on issues such as emerging economic policies, the energy transition and geopolitical shocks.

It will bring together over 700 leaders from all sectors and industries, enabling a comprehensive dialogue on leveraging global cooperation for economic development, promoting a global energy transition that underpins sustainable development and furthering technological advancement, supporting the Forum's work to shape a more equitable and resilient global economy.

On the other hand, The Gambia is ready to host the 15th OIC Summit in Banjul on 4-5 May.

The Gambia has said they will do everything possible to ensure the success of the 15th OIC Summit in Banjul.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will go to The Gambia on 3 May to attend the OIC Summit and she will return to home on 7 May.