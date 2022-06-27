Muktijoddha Council to list MNAs, MPAs who sided with Pakistan in 71

The Jatiya Muktijoddha Council will get the authority to prepare a list of members of the national assembly (MNAs) and members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) - elected in the 1970 general election - who sided with the Pakistani occupation forces during the 1971 Liberation War.



The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs submitted a report to the Parliament recommending the inclusion of this provision in the Jatiya Muktijoddha Council Bill, 2022.



The bill was sent to the committee for scrutiny after Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque placed the bill in Parliament on 6 June.



According to the bill, the Muktijoddha Council was supposed to prepare a list of Razakars, Al-Badr, Al-Shams, Mujahid force and peace committee members who opposed the independence of Bangladesh and collaborated with the Pakistani army in committing various war crimes.



But with the parliamentary committee's recommendation, the council will now have the power to prepare a list of MNAs and MPAs and recommend to the government for publishing a gazette on the list.



Shahjahan Khan, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Liberation War, presented the report in Parliament.



The report that is usually submitted by the parliamentary committee after examining a bill does not show any major changes during the passage of the bill.