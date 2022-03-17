Mujib: An engaging retelling of the origin of Bangabandhu

Bangladesh

Jawad Saif
17 March, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 09:19 am

The 'Mujib' graphic novel series, published by CRI Prakashana, broadly accomplishes what it sets out to do, which is the retelling of the illustrious origin story of the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Although the subject matter is obviously heavy, it does justice to the story of our country's founder and gives a glimpse into his inner motivations and aspirations.

This is a great way to present the story of Sheikh Mujib to the younger generations who have grown up beyond the shadow of the Liberation War. For today's generation it is a tragedy that befell their grandfathers, so the choice of presentation must be lauded as it's an engaging tale told in a manner familiar to young people. 

This is not to say that adults cannot enjoy it either, the narrative is tightly paced and keeps the focus solely on the protagonist for the first few issues, then blossoms into an account of the geopolitical tribulations of the time. 

Most of the story is told as a flashback by Sheikh Mujib sitting in his jail cell. The graphic novel series keeps the entire story anchored in Bangabandhu's personal monologue, observations and opinions.

Bangabandhu was a larger-than-life man, and an even greater statesman. His life was one of adversity, stoicism and finally triumph against all odds. Sheikh Mujib is portrayed marvellously in the graphic novel's story arcs, a lot of care and attention has been given to making sure that his thoughts, actions and appearance stick to an arc and progresses naturally. 

Here both the art and the writing team deserve their flowers because clearly a great deal of love and focus went into portraying Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the larger-than-life rebel he truly was. The creative teams have done their homework and it shows manifold. If you're a history buff, it just might bring a wry smile to your face. 

Gripes we could nit-pick in this graphic novel series would be the art direction and the panel stylings. There are no splash pages and some panels look like the first pencil draft with colour on top, throughout the first few issues. 

Many people, rightfully so, remember the liberation war through grim memories. But the graphic novels truly shine when it shows Bangabandhu's optimism, grit and will, that have brought freedom to our motherland from the yoke of any and all oppressors. This novel series is a must have for any patriot's library and is perhaps the best and most engaging way to teach our youth about the history of our nation.

