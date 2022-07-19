Mujib centenary celebration report handed over to PM Hasina

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

National Implementation Committee formed to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has handed over celebration report to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Chief Coordinator of the committee Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury formally handed over the report to the Prime Minister at her office in the Parliament Tuesday (19 July). 

The government had formed two committees – National Committee and National Implementation Committee – to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 14 February 2019.

On the initiative of the National Implementation Committee, the Mujib Barsho celebrations started on 17 March 2020.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many events have been conducted digitally, but overall, there was significant participation of the countrymen as well as spontaneous presence and support of the heads of state and government of the world's important countries.

Mujib Barsho officially ended on 31 March this year.

In this context, the 234-page "Report of the National Implementation Committee" containing descriptions and documentation of the activities of the two committees and all the sub-committees formed on the occasion of the birth centenary celebrations including the stages of implementation of the plan and all the programmes and arrangements conducted, has been handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today.

During this time, the media centre report of the National Implementation Committee was also presented to the PM.

Bangabandhu Birth Centenary Celebrations / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

