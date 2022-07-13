Muhammad Imran new Bangladesh Ambassador to US

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 July, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 09:10 pm

Related News

Muhammad Imran new Bangladesh Ambassador to US

TBS Report
13 July, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 09:10 pm
Muhammad Imran new Bangladesh Ambassador to US

The government has decided to appoint Muhammad Imran, currently serving as the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, as the new Ambassador of Bangladesh to the United States of America. 

Ambassador-designate Muhammad Imran is a career foreign service officer belonging to the 1986 batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre, said a foreign ministry press release. 

In his illustrious diplomatic career, Imran has served extensively in various capacities both at the headquarters as well as in Bangladesh missions abroad such as Jeddah, Bonn, Berlin and Ottawa. 

Imran also served as the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata and Ambassador of Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan (with concurrent accreditation to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan). He was also the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in Abu Dhabi. 

A medical graduate from Mymensingh Medical College, Imran obtained Diploma in Development Diplomacy from Germany and completed a course on Humanitarian Law from International Institute of Humanitarian Law at San Remo, Italy. 

Top News

Bangladesh Ambassador to USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

My journey with camera-trapping

My journey with camera-trapping

12h | Earth
Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

2d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

2d | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

2d | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

The boat that will never sink

The boat that will never sink

8h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A Bonsai worth Tk1.5 lakh!

11h | Videos
Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

Burj Al Arab: World's most expensive hotel

12h | Videos
Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155